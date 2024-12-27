The Jordan-Elbridge community has once again demonstrated its remarkable generosity and compassion through the annual Thanksgiving Food Drive.

Thanks to the contributions of students, staff, and families across the district, thousands of items were collected and delivered to the Jordan Food Pantry, located in the basement of St. Patrick’s Church.

Joan Scott, director of the food pantry, expressed her heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the donations.

“This level of generosity is impressive,” Scott said. “It will make such a difference for so many families in our community.”

The effort was made possible by the hard work and dedication of students from Jordan-Elbridge Middle School, the high school, and members of the JEDIS and JEMS student councils.

Together, they transported the collected goods into the food pantry, ensuring the shelves were fully stocked for the upcoming holiday season.

“This is what community is all about,” shared Superintendent Jim Froio. “The kindness and care shown by everyone involved truly embody the spirit of giving.”

The donations will go a long way in supporting local families, helping them celebrate Thanksgiving with the food and resources they need.

The Jordan-Elbridge community extends a sincere thank-you to all who participated in this effort.