Nature offers us an abundance of places where we can find beauty and quiet and many of us have special places where we go to relax.

When we can’t be there, it can be helpful to be reminded of these places to bring about those sensations of calm. Such is our experience when we view the paintings of Eric Shute, now on view at Baltimore Woods Nature Center.

The exhibit, titled “Tranquil Spaces” is described as “interpretations of nature in watercolor to evoke a sense of peace.”

It is on view in the art gallery of the John A. Weeks Interpretive Center through Feb. 21.

The public is invited to attend the artist reception on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 2:30 until 4 p.m.

This is an informal event when visitors can meet the artist, ask questions, and enjoy refreshments.

The exhibit may also be viewed Monday through Friday 9 to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 to 4 p.m.

There are no admission or parking fees, and all of the art work is for sale.

Shute states that he is “inspired by the beauty of nature and the natural world: the calming effect of water, the play of light and reflections of a stream or the quality of light of a late afternoon.” He goes on to say “The watercolor medium allows me to blend colors and create a soft, atmospheric quality.”

His intention for all of his work is “to evoke a sense of peace and mindfulness, inviting viewers to take a moment to appreciate the beauty and tranquility of the natural world” with the hope that it will bring a sense of calm and serenity to those who view it.

Shute’s style can be described as representational with an abstract quality.

While the larger features of a landscape are recognizable, they are rendered in swashes of color leaving fine details to the imagination.

In “Delphi in Winter” a mix of blues are layered to create the frosty cold of winter.

Paintings like “Carpenter Falls” have been rendered with a variety of greens, browns and gold to exude the warmth of other seasons.

Visitors to this exhibit will be transported to familiar places such as Nine Mile Creek, the Adirondacks and Chimney Bluffs on Lake Ontario. In each case, viewers are reminded of the beauty that surrounds us.

Shute was born and raised in upstate New York and began his artistic training at the Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse at an early age. He holds a degree in Education from SUNY New Paltz, a degree in advertising and illustration from Mohawk Community College and a BFA from Syracuse University.

In addition to his academic training, Shute studied painting technique with nationally recognized artists. His work has been shown in numerous galleries and juried shows.