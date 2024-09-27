The leaves are falling, the outdoor temperatures are getting cooler, and the nature educational programs are in full swing at Baltimore Woods Nature Center.

In addition to enjoying the four new trails on the preserve that opened in August, this month has opportunities for everyone including renewing your connections to nature through guided forest therapy, exploring the hidden gems where our summer campers make discoveries, capturing the crisp colors of fall leaves using watercolor paint, and more.

There’s a program for everyone this October at The Woods.

Stewardship work day: Trail maintenance on Oct. 5 from 9 to noon.

At the Saturday stewardship work day in October, Baltimore Woods will be focusing on trail maintenance involving waterbar and rolling dip cleanout.

Water management is the most important part of keeping trails stable and usable. Part of controlling water is installing water diversion structures like water bars and rolling dips.

These structures require periodic maintenance of removing silt and organics that have built up over the summer and fall.

Particpants will be maintaining these important structures to make sure trails are in good condition going into winter.

Registering to volunteer and learn about stewardship on the preserve is free.

Also on Oct. 5, Baltimore Woods will host a forest therapy walk from 10 to 12:30 p.m.

Participants can experience nature in a unique way on a guided forest therapy walk throughout Baltimore Woods.

Forest therapy, also known as “forest bathing,” stems from a Japanese practice known as shinrin yoku.

Led by June Leo-Randazzo, a Certified ANFT Forest Therapy Guide, this program invites participants to immerse themselves in nature and open their senses to the surroundings of the forest.

This slow, mindful two-hour walk ends with a tea ceremony with wildcrafted tea foraged from the area and snacks.

Cost: $30.

Also happening on Oct. 5 from 10:30 to noon will be a literature and nature book group.

The Literature & Nature Book Group at Baltimore Woods welcomes guests to nourish and enhance your appreciation of the natural world with ongoing friendly discussions of great writing on that theme.

Open to all interested adult members of the community, the group will meet at the Interpretive Center (or outside if weather permits) one Saturday a month to delve into a reading of fiction or creative nonfiction chosen by participants.

The next meeting will be discussing Changes in the Land by William Cronon.

Copies will be made available on reserve at the Marcellus Free Library. Program for adults and is facilitated by Todd Stregiel. This is a free event.

On Oct. 11 Baltimore Woods will host forest clay creation from 10 to noon.

Participants can take inspiration from myth, literature, and your own imagination to create works of art. In the heart of Baltimore Woods participants will sculpt tree spirits using their hands, natural clay, and other found materials.

Bring your sense of whimsy and creativity to reveal the hidden faces of the trees! Program is for ages 5 and up. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/.

On Oct. 25 there will be a secret sports cmap tour from 10 to noon.

Have you heard of Peanut Hill or Harrison’s Hideaway? Campers at Baltimore Woods spend their days exploring secret spots of their own beyond the marked trails.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Baltimore Woods through a child’s eyes, now’s your chance.

During this program, guests take a behind-the-scenes tour of the places where campers play, explore, develop, and make lifelong connections to nature. This program is for adults. $6 members; $9 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/

And on Oct. 26 from 10 to noon there will be panting fall leaves with water colors.

Participants can experience the joy of fall colors by making fun art outside.

Guests will go for an adventure to search for scarlet, gold, orange, purple, and brown leaves on the forest floor.

Participants will bring what they find to the beaver meadow along the Harrison Trail and sit on logs to paint the fall colors.

All painting materials will be provided. Program is for adults. $8 members; $11 public. Space is limited. Pre-register online at baltimorewoods.org/events/category/publicprograms/.