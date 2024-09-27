Harmful algal blooms (HABs) are once again being reported in Skaneateles Lake – the drinking water source for the City of Syracuse and other communities.

The City of Syracuse Water Department monitors the public drinking water for the presence of toxins associated with harmful algal blooms (microcystin). Regular water tests have not detected toxins in the drinking water supply to date.

If conditions in the municipal drinking water supply warrant a public health advisory, one will be issued by the Onondaga County Health Department. It can be hard to tell the difference between a harmful and non-harmful algal bloom, so when in doubt, avoid contact with any suspicious looking water (floating mats, scum, discolored water).

Join Cornell Cooperative Extension Onondaga County on Oct. 9 at The Lodge in Skaneateles Falls for an update on the latest science about harmful algal blooms, including research, mitigation, and watershed progress updates.

The event will begin with short presentations by featured speakers, followed by a question-and-answer panel.

Harmful algal blooms are visible patches of cyanobacteria, also called blue-green algae.

Certain conditions (good nutrient availability, warm temperatures, sunlight, etc.) can cause cyanobacteria to rapidly multiply and form visible patches on the surface of the water called a bloom.

There are several types of cyanobacteria that can produce toxins which pose health risks to people and animals who are exposed through ingestion, skin contact, or inhalation. These blooms that can cause harm to human health are called harmful algal blooms.

The event will open with Dr. Greg Boyer from SUNY ESF sharing an update on the state of the science of HABs: what do we know and where research is headed. Dr. Dave Matthews from Upstate Freshwater Institute will talk about the factors that influence HABs through insights from water quality modeling.

The opening presentations will end with Tony Prestigiacomo from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sharing an update on the DEC’s research into HABs mitigation technologies, water quality, and watershed progress updates.

Following these brief opening presentations there will be plenty of time for questions for our panelists.

The event will conclude with a few local partners sharing their HABs-related work, including the Skaneateles Lake Association which coordinates the HAB shoreline monitoring program for Skaneateles Lake.

For more information and to register, visit: skanlakeinfo.org/events/skanhabs.

For more information contact Camille Marcotte, Water and Ecology Educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Onondaga County, at [email protected] or 315-424-9485 ext.232.

If you go

Harmful Algal Blooms – From Research to Mitigation

Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Lodge, 4355 State Street, Skaneateles Falls

Dr. Greg Boyer, SUNY ESF, Dr. Dave Matthews, Upstate Freshwater Institute, Tony Prestigiacomo, NYSDEC

skanlakeinfo.org/events/skanhabs