The Village of Marcellus is preparing an application for round three of the New York State New York Forward Grant Program.

If awarded, $4.5 Million in funding would be allocated to support catalytic capital projects in the downtown area. With support from the consulting firm MRB Group, the village will develop an application informed through public engagement to identify potential projects.

For this application process, the village will start with a broad, preliminary target area spanning from Main Street north to Paul Street and 1st Street east to Limerick Street, and then use public input to refine the boundary to a compact, walkable district as requested by NYF guidelines.

To kick off the application process, the village has launched an open call for projects.

Organizations, businesses, and entities planning capital investments within the preliminary New York Forward area are encouraged to submit a Marcellus NYF Project form by Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

This form, along with helpful background information, is available on the village’s website villageofmarcellus.com/ny-forward.html.

Submitted projects will be reviewed by the application project team and the community will have an opportunity to provide feedback on eligible projects.

Based on the submissions and feedback, the project team will finalize a compact, walkable boundary and select a set of projects to include within the NYF application that exemplify the project pipeline and development momentum within the downtown area.

Those interested in learning more about the NYF, application process, or open call for projects are encouraged to reach out to Emma Falkenstein at [email protected].

Project sponsors are highly encouraged to reach out ahead of the call for projects deadline to discuss potential projects.

The village will also hold an in-person public meeting on Oct. 2 at the village hall at 6 p.m.

At this meeting, the Village and consulting team will present the direction of the application and the eligible projects submitted during the open call for projects. Those in attendance will then have an opportunity to provide feedback to guide the finalization of the application, boundary, and the projects to be included.

Public input and a strong list of private and public projects are critical to developing a competitive NYF application.

The village cannot accomplish this on its own and encourages all members of the community to participate in this potentially transformative effort.

To learn more about the Village of Marcellus application effort, please visit villageofmarcellus.com/ny-forward.html.