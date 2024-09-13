Tap Root Fields, a farm located in Skaneateles, with a focus on leveraging regenerative practices to make high-quality produce and cannabis, has shared plans for its annual Harvest Party that celebrates the fall yield.

Proceeds for this year’s event will benefit the Finger Lakes Land Trust, whose mission is to conserve forever the lands and waters of the Finger Lakes region – and, specifically, the creation of the Shotwell Brook Conservation Area – 100+ acres of fields, woods, and wetlands located just outside the Village of Skaneateles.

This area will be conserved and made accessible to the public.

Recently reunited reggae and dub band John Brown’s Body (JBB), who have origins in Ithaca, also where the Finger Lakes Land Trust is based, will headline the entertainment for the evening with support from local jamrock act Psychedelic Sushi.

“Everyone here at the farm is thrilled to support the Finger Lakes Land Trust with this year’s event, which is becoming a local tradition,” said Josh Allyn, owner of Tap Root Fields, who serves on the organization’s president’s council. “We share in the land trust’s mission to protect and improve the quality of local lands, foods, and waters.”

The feeling is mutual according to the land trust.

“We have a great relationship with Josh and admire his commitment to all-natural growing environments and preserving biodiversity,” said Andy Zepp, executive director of The Finger Lakes Land Trust. “Tap Root Fields and its practices inspire people to connect with nature, which feels more urgent than ever before.”

The opportunity to perform at the party also means a great deal to the entertainers.

“It’s meaningful for us to play in a place so close to where many of us grew up,” said Kevin Kinsella, founding member of JBB and an Ithaca, native. “We can’t wait to play for the community and celebrate everything happening in the fields at this special farm, and the work the land trust does for the whole region.”

The sixth annual Harvest Party will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Sept. 21 with doors opening at 4 p.m.

A raffle will be held during the event for local prizes and packages.

Steven Cerio returns to provide a custom artwork for the event poster, t-shirts, and hoodies. Known for his neo-psychedelic style, Cerio, who resides in Auburn, has done work with everyone from Guitar World to Nickelodeon and for bands like Ween, Les Claypool, Yonder Mountain String Band, and Moë – just to name a few.

This year, the Harvest Party will play host to more people than ever before and has partnered with several local providers for the food and beverage offering, including local food trucks Byblos Street Grill, Soup’r Smash Bros, The Angry Pig BBQ, and Baga Bowls. 42 North Brewing will also be onsite serving beer, wine, and cider.

Tents stationed on the grounds will offer a chance to connect with Allyn, Jamie Hunt, director of fields operations, and Caleb Johnson, director of cannabis operations, to learn more about the farm’s regenerative and unique practices, and how it works with the local community – from the soil to the table.

Woodbine Hospitality Group will also be in attendance showcasing the latest designs and renders for the Skaneateles Lodge, a new hotel and part of the Hilton Curio collection that is slated to open in early 2025 and is situated adjacent to Tap Root Fields.

Guests at the Skaneateles Lodge will enjoy Tap Root Fields products throughout the hotel, including its restaurant, spa, and gift shop, and have access to trails and custom experiences programmed between the two partners.

For tickets visit eventbrite.com/e/tap-root-fields-6th-annual-harvest-party-tickets-976222095567?aff=PressObserver.