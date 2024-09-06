On Aug. 26 the Skaneateles Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Play2Learn, owned by Kelly Vincentini. “It’s wonderful to have children’s classes available right in downtown Skaneateles at the St. James’ Episcopal Church,” Hilary Fenner, executive director of the chamber of commerce, said. “Kelly has done a great job creating an environment where kids learn through play. We are happy to have her as a part of the Skaneateles Chamber community.” According to the Play2Learn’s website, play2learntot.com, Vincentini, after completing her education at SUNY Geneseo, worked for eight years at West Genesee Central School District. Teaching in the primary grades, Vincentini felt that it was her responsibility to instill a love for learning and to teach kindness. The website goes on to say that P2L was born after years of reflection on what Vincentini wanted to give and take away from this life and what she wanted her children to learn from their days together. “I want them to see mommy spreading joy beyond our own family,” Vincentini write on the website. “I recently thought back to my mom’s concern and she was right. I did need to be back in a classroom, but to have my three kids with me while I work and to be the inspiration behind my planning and preparation, now that’s a real gig!”