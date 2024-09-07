ONONDAGA COUNTY – When it was time for Baldwinsville athletics to plunge into the 2024-25 high school sports season, it was boys golf leading the way, battling for key early-season wins.

The older B’ville Red team faced a big challenge right at the outset Aug. 30 with a match against Fayetteville-Manlius Green at Green Lakes, the Hornets’ home course.

Those Bees lost, 195-211, to the Hornets, who utilized its depth starting at the top, where a nine-hole 38 from Brayden Sheridan was matched by Tyler Burns and Henry Will.

Then 39s were put up by Hugh Roddy and Dylan Friedman ahead of a 40 from Nick Hurley, preventing a Bees comeback. Jacob Penafeather had a 43, with A.J. Pascale shooting 44 and two 46s from Dom Purtell and Craig Vredenburg.

B’ville Red returned Tuesday to face West Genesee Gold at Timber Banks, and fell 203-222 to the Wildcats.

Hurley shot a 41, but it was the only B’ville score in the top five as Frank Barbuto (39) and Andrew Banish (40) led WG Gold. Two other Wildcats – Lincoln Christopher (41) and Jon Shoults (43) – beat the 44 from Pascale, with Sheridan shooting 45 and 46s from Vredenburg and Purtell.

The skid ended at Foxfire on Wednesday afternoon when B’ville, sweeping the top five individual spots, beat Liverpool 202-213.

Again Hurley had the Bees’ low individual round, a 39, but he had more help as Sheridan got a 40 and three others – Penafeather, Pascale and Logan Mascari – managed 41 ahead of the 42s by the Liverpool trio of Calen Brown, Rocco Alampi and Evan Retzbach.

Another tough match on Friday, against Cicero-North Syracuse Blue at Timber Banks, went 196-207 in the Northstars’ favor.

Penafeather and Hurley both finished with 39, tied for third behind the C-NS Blue duo of Drew Kippen (37) and Nate Bustin (38). The Northstars also got 40s from Cooper Stimson and Noah Raymond ahead of the 41 from Sheridan as Pascale shot 43 and Alex Roziok added a 45.

Over at Woodcrest on Aug. 30, it was B’ville White against F-M White and that group of Hornets prevailed, too, by a 203-223 margin.

Parker Allen had a 41, just one stroke behind three Hornets – Cullen Vredenburgh, Jaiden Dardaris and Colin Gillespie, Brady Steria’s 44 trailed Brian Tonkovich (41) and Grant Rhyde (42) as Rocco Weaver shot 45, Dom DeRito added a 46 and Alex Wellman finished with a 47.

Nearly a week later, B’ville White lost 227-269 to West Genesee Blue at Timber Banks. Zach Bice’s 49 trailed five Wildcats led by a 40 from Colin Straub as Griffen Lindsay, shooting 52, beat out Rylan MacCollum’s 53. Cole Parks shot 57 and Allen posted 58.