The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council recently announced appointments to its board of directors for 2024-25.

GSNYPENN is a regional council chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver the Girl Scout Leadership Experience across 24 counties in New York and two in northern Pennsylvania. It is an independent 501(c)(3) membership organization with adult volunteers, caregivers/families, Girl Scouts and alums actively engaged in strategic policy direction.

Governance structures are part of every Girl Scout council and are defined by council bylaws. GSNYPENN’s governing body is its board of directors.

Under the leadership of the chair, the board maintains the integrity and purposes of Girl Scouting within the council’s jurisdiction. The board’s responsibilities include influence policy regarding council goals, issues affecting youth members, issues affecting the business of the organization, strategic planning, financial oversight, and fund development.

The GSNYPENN board consists of lifelong Girl Scouts, community leaders, nonprofit/corporate executives and board veterans. Some bring a wealth of Girl Scout knowledge, while others bring expertise and experience in education, strategic thinking, communications and marketing, technology, governance, finance and decision-making.

Are you interested in sharing your talents on the GSNYPENN Board?

Complete the form at gsnypenn.org/board or reach out to Executive Assistant Kim O’Brien at [email protected].

Among those appointed to the board are Tiffany Alvarez Smith, Ed.D., of Liverpool, who is serving as board chair. She is director of admissions and enrollment management, Syracuse EOC, SUNY Morrisville.

Also appointed a member at large is Tamara Harris of Liverpool. She is an implementation project manager, Paycor.

Also appointed as member at large is Luana Lovenguth of Skaneateles, who is chief social enterprise officer with the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse.

GSNYPENN serves Girl Scouts in grades K-12 across 26 counties: Allegany, Broome, Cayuga, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Otsego, St. Lawrence, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins, Wayne and Yates in New York and Bradford and Tioga in Pennsylvania. Annual membership is just $25; financial assistance is available. To start your Girl Scouts adventure, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer. To help make Girl Scouting possible in your community, visit gsnypenn.org/donate.