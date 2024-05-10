Baltimore Woods Nature Center announced the return of its Annual Native Plant Sale this spring.

This year’s event will take place on Friday, May 17 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18 from 9 to 2 p.m. at the nature center at 4007 Bishop Hill Road in Marcellus.

The family-friendly fundraising event presented by Watson Farms LLC will have picnic plates available for purchase and a raffle featuring items from a variety of local businesses. Kambuyu Marimba will also be performing live music in the pavilion on Friday evening at 6 p.m.

Adding native plants to your landscape helps impact the diversity of life in your yard, community, and even the planet. Visitors will have the opportunity to shop a wide selection of perennials, herbs, tomatoes, and more to transform the spaces around their home.

Local experts will be on hand to help you select the best native plants for your yard and garden conditions, helping create habitat and provide food for native creatures including birds, pollinating insects, and other wildlife.

This year’s plant vendor, The Plantsmen Nursery, is a returning favorite with an assortment of plants, shrubs, and trees available to add to your growing garden.

The Native Plant Sale is an important fundraiser for Baltimore Woods Nature Center each year.

This event directly supports year-round environmental education programs for all ages and maintaining the trails and 270+ acre nature preserve.

For more information on this year’s Native Plant Sale at Baltimore Woods, visit baltimorewoods.org.