On Saturday, May 4, the Skaneateles Brewery hosted their very first Cask for a Cause! It’s a unique fundraising opportunity for local organizations. Laker Limo was honored to be the first to be selected. A few weeks before, members of the Laker Limo Development Committee selected a flavor and participated in preparing the beer. It was named by the Laker Limo team, Smooth Rider Grapefruit Ale. During the event, all the proceeds from the cask were generously donated to Laker Limo, along with the use of their space. Eric Allyn performed, and the Herlihy Smokehouse & Grill food truck made for an amazing community event. Laker Limo is a volunteer non-profit transportation provider for Skaneateles (mostly) seniors to various appointments, errands, etc. If you are interested in learning more, volunteering to drive or escort and donating call 315-685-3030 and visit the site online. Follow Laker Limo on social media, laker_limo on Instagram and Laker Limo on Facebook.