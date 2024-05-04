ONONDAGA COUNTY – A dominant run for the Baldwinsville boys track and field team through the Salt City Athletic Conference Metro division concluded with another victory in last Monday’s league meet against Henninger.

The Bees took out the Black Knights 104-37, with Noah Covert a standout. In four minutes, 22.60 seconds, Covert prevailed at 1,600 meters, after which he got a victory in the 800-meter run in 2:03.60 and, with Ryan Wilson, Zach Arria and Paul Clark, tearing to a time of 8:08.82 in the 4×800 relay.

Clark and Arria joined Chris Zellar and Nate Glidden for a top time of 3:30.07 in the 4×400 relay, while Adam Kozman, in 9:55.19, pulled away from Wilson (10:08.48) in the 3,200-meter run.

Glidden’s time of 53.65 seconds in the 400-meter dash beat the field. Jackson Creelman, in 16.28 seconds, held off Logan Zapf (16.62) in the 110 hurdles, while Wyatt Decker (1:01.50) and Lucas Mallinger (1:02.83) went 1-2 in the 400 hurdles.

Doug Clark, clearing 10 feet 6 inches, beat out Owen Johnson (10 feet) in the pole vault as Kallen Kennedy threw the shot put 45 feet and Gibson Boudov had a discus throw of 129’8” just behind the 135’4” from Henninger’s Ramel Radcliff.

Cooper Christman won the triple jump with 40’3” ahead of Declan Pridmore (37’10 1/4”) as Pridmore added a long jump of 19’2”. Mason Cavallaro ran the 100-meter dash in 11.70 seconds and the 200 in 23.40, both times just behind Henninger’s Alex Acevedo, who won the 100 in 11.58 and 200 in 23:33.

The B’ville girls team routed Henninger 99-34 with several standouts, including junior Leah Bahamonde, who nearly reached 100 feet in the discus, going 99’9”, and also had a top shot put toss of 35’1”.

Kamryn Barton led the Bees on the oval, taking the 200 sprint in 26.39 seconds, adding a 400 hurdles title in 1:10.93 to Rachel Becker’s 1:14.77 and, with Ella DeFio, Isabella Arria and Mariah LeGrow, running the 4×800 in 10:17.58 as DeFio won the 3,000 in 11:25.44 and Arria took the 800 in 2:40.77, with Yolanda Wei victorious in the 1,500 in 5:18.98.

Becker got her own title in the 100 hurdles in 18.01 seconds, edging out Henninger’s Ny’Jhaya Lyles (18.09), while a close 100 sprint had Emerson Clavijo, in 13.10, hold off the Black Knights’ Kente’Ja Carter (13.20).

Nela Loftin beat the field in the long jump with 16’3 1/4” as, in the pole vault, Katie DeFio was the only competitor to clear 8 feet. Avamarie Davis, Brianna Grosso and Clare Horan joined LeGrow in running the 4×400 in 4:19.01 as Davis, Natalie Bartkowiak, Mia Roberts and Haylee Robinson took the 4×100 in 53.19 seconds.

Now both of B’ville’s teams would make their way to Friday’s East Syracuse Minoa Invitational, where team scores were only kept on the girls side and the Bees were fifth with 33 points, while the boys flourished again.

Barton led the girls efforts, winning the 400 sprint in 59.03 seconds to beat out the 59.31 from Cicero-North Syracuse’s Grace Murray as Clavijo was sixth in 1:03.17.

Grosso, Yolanda Wei, Nia DeLardi and Isabella Arria were second in the 4×800 in 10:29.30, with Wei third (7:44.50) and Ella DeFio fifth in the 2,000 steeplechase. LeGrow got to fourth (2,082 points) and Becker sixth (2,014) in the pentathlon as the Bees were third in the 4×400 in 4:08.93.

Covert was victorious in the first boys race of the day, going 10:08.80 to edge Onondaga’s Emmett Dix (10:11.07) and win the 3,000 steeplechase as Logan Bolton was fifth and Jacob Guelli sixth. Doug Clark topped 11 feet in the pole vault, as did Johnson as they tied for third.

In the sprint medley relay, Zellar, Cavallaro, Adam Aviles and Paul Clark pulled away in 3:39.45, more than 14 seconds ahead of the field. Boudov’s discus throw of 120’3” put him second to C-NS’s Joe Main (148’2”), with Kennedy second (44’5 1/2”) and Lucas Houghton third (43’7 1/2”) to Main (46’1”) in the shot put. Christman had a fifth-place triple jump of 40’ 1/2”.

Wilson went 2:01.71 for second place in the 800 and the Bees were second in the 4×800 in 8:31.43. Zapf took fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.43 seconds and the Bees were fourth in the 4×100 in 43.21. Kate DeFio tied for fifth in the pole vault, topping 8 feet.