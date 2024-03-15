The Jordan-Elbridge wrestling team, one that is combined with Port Byron and Cato-Meridian, has achieved a remarkable feat, rising from relative obscurity to the pinnacle of success to claim the Section III Division II Championship. This victory marks a significant milestone in the team’s journey, underscoring their dedication, perseverance, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Against formidable competition, the JE wrestlers demonstrated unparalleled skill, determination, and teamwork, solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling arena. From the first whistle to the final takedown, every member of the team exhibited unwavering commitment and passion, driving them to triumph against all odds.

Coach Mike Nguyen, in his third season as head coach and the architect behind the team’s success, has been recognized for his exceptional leadership and guidance throughout the season. His strategic acumen, motivational prowess, and unwavering support have been instrumental in shaping the team into champions both on and off the mat.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, Nguyen has been honored with the prestigious D2 Coach of the Year Award. This accolade is a testament to his dedication, expertise, and commitment to the development of young athletes, inspiring them to reach new heights of achievement.

Reflecting on the team’s remarkable journey, Nguyen expressed profound gratitude to the athletes, coaching staff, parents, and the Jordan-Elbridge community for their unwavering support and belief in the team’s potential. He emphasized that his coaching staff never tells the kids that expectations are in wins and losses.

“What we do expect is for them to show relentless effort and to compete as hard as they can every time they step on the mat and we believe if we do that, good things can happen. We are a very young team led by three incredible seniors and we knew we could be a strong team but to win the sectional tournament a lot of things must go right,” said Nguyen. “With a lot of new wrestlers on the roster this year you are never sure what to expect but what we know as a coaching staff is if the wrestlers put in the work, they will continue to get better and they sure did! The last three weeks of the season we could see our team peaking at the right time and that’s when we started believing it was possible.”

The squad indeed peaked at the perfect time, and it culminated in them picking up 139 points in the sectional tournament, beating out the 123 from runner-up Adirondack.

Other immense highlights from the 2023-2024 winter wrestling season include:

2023-2024 Dual meet record: 15-3

Ended the season ranked #16 by New York Wrestling News

Cortland Dave Darrow Duals Team Champs

Cato Duals Team Runner ups

Port Byron Mid-Winter Invitational Champions

Section 3 Dual Meet Tournament Runner ups

OHSL Liberty National League Champs (3 in a row)

5 OHSL Individual Tournament Champs

2024 Class B Team Runner ups

3 Class B Individual Champs (10 wrestled finished Top 6)

7 All section wrestlers (Three 2nd, one 3rd, two 4ths, one 6th)

2024 Section 3 Division II Team Champs (First in school history)

4 NYS Qualifiers

2 NYS Place Finishers (Both guys took 3rd)

7th Place NYS Tournament Team Finish

With an eye now to the future, Nguyen wouldn’t shy away from the confidence he has in the program.

“The future is bright for this team. We are only graduating three seniors and have so much young talent with so much potential,” remarked Nguyen. “I coach year-round, and our offseason has already started, and the kids are already preparing for next season. We want to continue winning traditions we’ve started and aren’t looking to take any steps backwards!”