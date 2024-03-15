The Skaneateles Area Arts Council proudly announces its 2024 grants awards season. These grants are awarded to groups and individuals within a 15-mile radius of the village of Skaneateles.

SKARTS has issued over 150 grants since 2006, contributing to the pursuit of artistic and cultural endeavors since its inception.

The deadline for submission of applications is May 31, 2024.

Applications are available on the SKARTS website, art4skarts.org.

All artists, arts organizations, choral groups, museums, schools, theaters and other non-profit organizations committed to the arts are encouraged to apply.

Multiple grants are issued with a maximum of $1,000 per grant.

Grants are funded by the proceeds from SKARTS’ annual fundraiser, Art4Skarts, a juried art show and sale.

Look for an announcement about this year’s fundraiser in the upcoming weeks.

The mission of SKARTS is to celebrate the visual, performing and literary arts by creating an environment where cultural activity thrives in our community. SKARTS is a non-profit organization.

Applications are available at art4skarts.org/grant-application.

For more information contact Joy LoPiccolo at 315-730-0695 or email at [email protected].