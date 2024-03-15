Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo recently announced that the Honey Bee Cafe will expand to the Skaneateles Community Center.

This expansion is the first of its kind for the Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo and promises to strengthen community bonds. Friends of the Zoo leadership have high hopes that the second cafe will encourage more interest in the zoo and bring even more community members into the fold.

Friends of the Zoo Executive Director Carrie Large said that the second cafe will invite new neighbors to support the zoo while inspiring them to realize the power that everyone possesses to support conservation.

“We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Honey Bee Cafe mission to the Skaneateles community. By opening a second cafe at the Skaneateles Community Center, it is not just about offering delectable treats; it’s a commitment to extend our dedication to conservation beyond the zoo grounds.” Large said. “This venture symbolizes our commitment to fostering connections beyond the zoo’s borders, nurturing a shared appreciation for nature, and inspiring environmental stewardship in every community we touch, while serving great food.”

The Skaneateles Community Center hasn’t had a functioning concession stand since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Honey Bee’s presence will be a welcome one.

The Friends are proud to provide a sought-after service while broadening the reach of one of its most popular brands; in just a year and half, the Honey Bee Cafe has seen success with a small and enjoyable menu.

“The new Honey Bee Cafe will feature a similar menu to the current popular offerings, such as breakfast options, pastries, pizza, chicken tenders, wraps, coffee, and more,” said Chuck Anthony, director of food and beverages. “The cafe will also offer concession stand staples like soft pretzels, as well as Hoffman’s hot dogs and offer a coffee club that is reciprocal to the zoo location.”

“The Skaneateles Community Center is proud to support the grand opening of the new Honey Bee café at our location,” said John-Michael Emmons, SCC general manager.

The Friends of the Rosamond Gifford Zoo is eager to bring the new Honey Bee Cafe to the Skaneateles community and encourages the public to follow the zoo’s social media accounts to stay tuned for relevant updates and announcements.