Twenty years ago, several United Church of Fayetteville members conceived the idea to provide Central New York musicians a venue for local audiences to enjoy music while also raising funds to serve the Fayetteville-Manlius community.

From this idea, Steeple Coffee House was born.

At SCH, you can hear CNY favorites and SAMMY award-winning artists playing a range of genres, including bluegrass, folk, jazz, and classic rock’n roll.

Seventy percent of SCH funds raised go towards paying the local musicians with the remaining 30% supporting UCF and its Mission/Outreach ministries, such as the FM Food Pantry.

Steeple Coffee House is held the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from September to May, excluding December.

Doors generally open at 6:30 p.m. and performances run from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Suggested admission is $15 to $20 at the door and children are free.

Admission includes a beverage and a homemade dessert.

Check the schedule below to confirm dates and times or go to theucf.org/steeple-coffee-house-calendar on the UCF website at theuf.org.

2024 schedule

Sept. 28 – John and Bob Dean

Oct. 12 – Vector Lite

Oct. 26 – Bob Cannistraro and friends

Nov. 9 – Kristin Gitler Festival

2025 schedule

Jan. 11 – Donna Colton and Sam Petterelli

Jan. 25 – Isreal Hagan

Feb. 8 Jimmy Rogers and Over the Top

Feb. 22 – John Price and the Usual Suspects

March 8 – Dana “Short Order” Cook

March 22 -The Atta Boys

March 29 – Dave Novak Five

April 12 – JT Hall Jazzz Consort

April 2626 – The Cadleys

May 10 -Loren Barrigar and LJ Barrigar

United Church of Fayetteville is located at 310 E. Genesee St.; Fayetteville.

Concerts are held on stage in its Fellowship Hall.

The church is accessible and more information can be found on the church’s website theucf.org and at 315-637-3186.