CAZENOVIA — On Dec. 12, the Cazenovia Area Senior Association (CASA) presented its annual holiday luncheon at the Lincklaen House.

The event included carols by the Cazenovia High School Chamber Choir and a holiday trivia game before lunch was served.

On Dec. 10, CASA President Chuck Amos reported that the organization had 126 reservations for the event, and he was pleased that Mayor Kurt Wheeler would be among those in attendance.

“The CASA Board and I are very committed to providing social and educational opportunities for our members,” said Amos. “The social events are especially important during the holidays as CASA provides an opportunity to celebrate with friends; [this] particularly benefits members with no local family members.”

The holiday event followed a successful 104-guest Thanksgiving luncheon on Nov. 14.

“During the November 2023 luncheon, we had the theme ‘Thankful for our first responders,’” said Amos. “Rick Macheda from the Cazenovia Fire Department and the Cazenovia Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps spoke about rescue operations and common-sense safety measures. At the November 2024 luncheon, we had Connie Hasko from the Cazenovia Garden Club talk about the [club’s work] during the year [to] beautify our community. She also discussed fundraising activities, including the spring plant sale and the sale of holiday items during the annual Christmas Walk last Friday. We plan to continue the theme of learning about the role and importance of volunteerism in our community.”’

CASA has already planned a full schedule of events for January through June 2025.

On Jan. 16, the senior organization will present a Chinese New Year event with lunch followed by bindoat the Hampton Inn & Suites Cazenovia.

The group will return to the Hampton Inn on Feb. 20 for a pre-Mardi Gras celebration lunch and bingo, March 13 for a Saint Patrick’s Day lunch with entertainment, and April 17 for a spring lunch, trivia, and a spring basket door prize.

On April 30, CASA will travel to Syracuse for lunch at Phoebe’s Restaurant followed by “Sense and Sensibility” at Syracuse Stage.

Seniors are invited to a belated Cinco de Mayo celebration lunch at the Hampton Inn on May 22. The event will also feature a Memorial Day presentation titled “Ghost Army” by local military historian Frank Stritter.

On June 12, CASA will take its monthly luncheon outdoors on the lawn of the Brae Loch Inn, weather permitting.

About CASA

CASA was formed in 2007 to address a recognized need in the community for an organization to provide services such as recreational activities and social opportunities to seniors. The group began operating a year later with assistance from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

CASA is led by an all-volunteer board and receives funding from the Town and Village of Cazenovia, the Town of Nelson, and the Town of Fenner.

All Cazenovia Central School District residents ages 55 and older are automatically members of CASA.

There are no membership dues as the costs are covered by event fees and the support CASA receives from the three towns and the village.

Non-members can attend CASA functions for a slightly higher fee.

Brochures featuring CASA’s upcoming events are distributed at each luncheon/event.

Individuals who want to be added to the organization’s email list to receive event information can call CASA at 315-825-5710 and leave a message.

Registration and payment in advance are required for all events. Forms are available at the Cazenovia Public Library and in CASA emails.