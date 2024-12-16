CAZENOVIA — H.G. Ellis Agency, Inc., an independent insurance agency with offices in Cazenovia, Camden, and Constantia, recently partnered with Highstreet Insurance Partners (HSIP). The union has resulted in a name and brand change for the longstanding company.

The agency’s new name, Highstreet – H.G. Ellis Agency, is featured in a new logo that will be used on the signs at all three office locations starting around the first of the year.

HSIP has also partnered with the Oswego-based OVIA Insurance Agencies, which will be “co-branding” with H.G. Ellis Agency and operate as Highstreet – OVIA Insurance Agencies.

The H.G. Ellis Agency has been in business since 1930. It began at 60 Main St. in Camden, NY, which remains one of the three offices now operating as Highstreet – H.G. Ellis Agency.

Rick Race and his brother Chuck opened the Cazenovia office in 1998. Today, Race is the managing partner of the three Highstreet – H.G. Ellis Agency branch offices. Chuck’s title is President Emeritus of H.G. Ellis Agency., Inc.

As an independent agency, Highstreet – H.G. Ellis Agency offers insurance policies provided by multiple insurance carriers, and it is not directly affiliated with any of them.

“[This allows] the consumer to consider the benefits of those carriers, not only with regards to pricing but enhanced coverages that may vary by company, claims performance, and overall customer satisfaction ratings,” said Race. “Most independent agencies can offer options from five to 10 different insurance carriers.”

The H.G. Ellis Agency has 11 employees. With its recent partnership with Highstreet – OVIA Insurance Agencies, the organization encompasses eight offices with 38 employees across Central and Northern New York.

HSIP is a national independent agency with home offices in Traverse City, Michigan. According to Race, the company has 133 partner agencies consisting of 349 branch offices across the country.

“The insurance industry is a very ‘changing’ landscape in today’s world,” said Race. “Certainly, everyone is recognizing the change in rates, available coverage opportunities, customer service, and claims handling procedures, to just name a few specifics. We felt [it was in the best] interest of our organization, our employees, [and] most importantly, our clients, [to] pursue opportunities that best positioned us for the ever-changing and pretty challenging future of the insurance industry. We felt that Highstreet offered our organization the best chance to offer more to our clients, from a ‘national’ agency’s size but at the same time keep the ‘small town’ identity that we’ve worked hard to establish as we continue to do ‘business as usual’ in our three locations.”

Highstreet – H.G. Ellis Agency’s Cazenovia office is located at 72 Albany St.

Its new office hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with lunch from 12 to 1 p.m.

To learn more about the agency, visit hgellisagency.com.