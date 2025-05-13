CCSD hosts budget public hearing, reduces proposed tax levy increase in response to increased state aid

CAZENOVIA — On May 12, the Cazenovia Central School District (CCSD) held a budget public hearing in the high school auditorium before the school board’s regular monthly meeting. The purpose of the hearing was to allow community members to ask questions and receive information about the district’s proposed $40,446,980 expenditure budget for the 2025-26 school year.

The annual budget vote is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cazenovia Middle School Auxiliary Gym. Absentee ballots will be accepted by mail until 5 p.m.

Qualified voters will also elect two members to the CCSD Board of Education (BOE), which consists of seven voting members plus the superintendent of schools. Members are elected to serve a three-year, unpaid, non-partisan term.

Three candidates are running for the two board seats. Judith Hight and Jennifer Parmalee, whose terms expire this year, are seeking reelection. The third candidate is Danielle Synborski.

The League of Women Voters of Cazenovia held a candidate forum on May 13 in the Cazenovia Public Library Community Room. The public was invited to attend and ask questions.

Voters will also be asked whether the CCSD BOE shall be authorized to purchase and finance four replacement school buses — three 65-passenger clean diesel buses and one 24-passenger gasoline bus — at a total cost not to exceed $658,158.

Additionally, the ballot will include a proposition authorizing the district to levy a tax of $525,486 for the Cazenovia Public Library and $197,894 for the New Woodstock Free Library. The district is obligated by state law to hold a vote on behalf of the public libraries and to collect taxes on their behalf.

During a presentation before the question-and-answer portion of the public hearing, Superintendent Christopher DiFulvio stated that the goals of the budget process are to create a spending plan that provides the best possible academic and extracurricular opportunities for students in the safest environment possible, while remaining fiscally responsible to the community.

“It is not an easy balance to strike, but it is our priority as we work towards ‘Discovering Tomorrow Together,’” DiFulvio said.

According to Assistant Superintendent/School Business Official Thomas Finnerty, the proposed budget represents a 5.26 percent increase over the 2024-25 budget and calls for a tax levy increase of 6.77 percent.

Because the proposed 2025-26 tax levy increase is above CCSD’s calculated tax levy limit of 3.14 percent, a supermajority of voters — 60 percent or more — will need to approve the budget for it to pass.

The proposed 6.77 percent tax levy increase is less than the 7.55 percent increase the district had been discussing for the past couple of months.

Finnerty explained that New York State’s long-overdue 2025-26 budget, which was finally settled on May 8, entitles the district to more state aid than Governor Kathy Hochul’s initial budget proposal. The more state aid included in the district’s 2025-26 revenue budget, the more CCSD can reduce its tax levy.

When discussing the estimated impact of a proposed 6.77 percent tax levy increase, Finnerty explained that many factors affect an individual’s tax bill, including the total amount of taxable property in the district, assessments, exemptions, equalization rates, and the tax levy.

“What I am going to show you tonight is my projected worst-case scenario, [where] absolutely nothing from this year’s tax calculation to next year’s calculation is changing, except for the tax levy,” he said. “That is so not likely to happen, but it is the best I can do. I can’t tell you what is going to happen with assessments, I can’t tell you what is going to happen with any exemptions you are entitled to, I can’t tell you what is going to happen with the state equalization rates. . . . Any of those things can change, making my estimation moot.”

Finnerty estimates that if the proposed 2025-26 budget is approved and only the tax levy changes, taxpayers would see their bills increase by $98 per $100,000 of true/market value compared to 2024-25.

“We are extremely frugal; we are extremely careful,” Finnerty said. “We have been for years. We always take into consideration the community, because 60 percent of our revenue comes from the taxpayer. [Not] only is our tax rate low, but our expenditure per child is low.”

If the proposed 2025-26 budget fails, the BOE can choose to put the same budget up for a vote a second time, put a revised budget up for a vote, or go directly to a contingency budget.

If the revote fails, the board must enact a contingency budget with no tax levy increase. According to Finnerty, that would require cutting $1,548,081 from the expenditures budget. A contingency budget would also mean no equipment or bus purchases and cutting other non-contingent items, such as sports, clubs, conferences, certain supplies, or the free public use of facilities. The district would also need to cut $1,195,477 from the program budget, $180,151 from the capital budget, and $172,453 from the administrative budget to comply with the legal requirements of a contingency budget.

Electric bus discussion

One of the questions addressed during the budget hearing focused on the district’s decision to propose purchasing clean diesel and gas buses instead of electric vehicles (EVs), despite the state’s goal of transitioning to a fully electric school bus fleet by 2035.

“The state, in its latest budget, did approve two things,” said DiFulvio. “One is a waiver that Cazenovia would likely be eligible for that would delay the electric buses. Second, there is a new standard that the bus companies are going to be held to, [which], right now, they are not being held to.”

According to the superintendent, the bus companies will be required to contribute to studies that help districts assess the feasibility and costs of electrification; the cost of such studies currently falls completely on the school districts.

Finnerty stated that although EV buses are rated for 100 to 120 miles, the reality is closer to 80 miles.

According to Finnerty, CCSD has been awarded a $220,500 grant through the New York School Bus Incentive Program to go towards the purchase of a zero-emission school bus; however, the EV bus would still cost considerably more than the buses proposed this year. Finnerty reported that he has applied for one other program that could provide additional funding for an EV bus, and he noted that Cazenovia does not qualify for some funding sources.

“[Regarding electric buses,] we’ve just been of the mindset that maybe, in this case, we don’t want to lead the way; we want to see how this is going to play out,” Finnerty said. “. . . For us, it has been mostly the cost-prohibitive nature of them. We are certainly cognizant of our environment, [and I] think we [shouldn’t] lose sight of that, but if I want to put three electric buses on the ballot, we are looking at $1.65 million, instead of $658,000, because I have to put full price out there.”

DiFulvio added that the cost does not include the infrastructure upgrades required to add EV buses to the district’s fleet.

Additional information on the annual school budget vote & school board election is available on the district website.

CCSD BOE meetings are open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend. Meeting dates are listed on the district website and the school calendar. For more information, visit cazenoviacsd.com/board. To contact the entire board, email [email protected].

Anyone not directly affiliated with CCSD can sign up for the ParentSquare Community Group to receive newsletters and other information. Sign up at parentsquare.com/community_signups/94dc9c19-0570-4ecd-bd7a-868cb499bc46/new.