SYRACUSE – It didn’t take long for the Cazenovia indoor track and field teams to show that it could compete quite well against the top large schools when they went head-to-head.

During Saturday’s second session of the Jack Morse Kickoff Meet at SRC Arena the Lakers put up 73 points on the boys side to finish fourth behind Baldwinsville, Cicero-North Syracuse and Marcellus.

Meanwhile the girls had 32 points for sixth place, the best finish of any area small school, and it included school record holder Susie Pittman again winning the pole vault, her clearance of 10 feet 6 inches ahead of a field that included teammate Tara Pratt in fourth topping 6’6”.

Cazenovia was also victorious in the boys high jump when Eliot Comeau cleared 5’10” with fewer misses than two Marcellus challengers, Ay-Zoh Shaw and Xander Szalach. Brooks Ruddy was 12th and Owen Woodworth 14th both topping 5’1”.

Also in boys field events, Braden Carnahan’s long jump of 19’10 3/4” was a close second to CBA’s Quinten Lewis (20’1 1/2”) as Wyatt Scott gained third place with 19’8 3/4”.

Ethan Burry rose to third place in the weight throw with a toss of 43’9” as Finnegan Gleeson (38’5”) finished ninth. Burry also threw the shot put 36’6 1/4” for ninth place.

Many Lakers points came from relays, with the best performance in the 4×200 where Comeau, Carnahan, Finn Worthington, and Charlie Compeau went one minute 39.46 seconds just behind the winning 1:39.29 from Marcellus. In the 4×400 Comeau, Alex Dolly, Tristan Field-Bradley and Basil Sayre finished third in 3:44.07, Field-Bradley taking ninth in the 600-meter run in 1:34.59.

Jake Woolbert, fresh off his state Class C championship meet appearance in cross country, ran 1,600 meters in 4:51 flat to grab sixth place and went 1,000 meters in 2:50.63 for fourth place as Caleb Gilmore (2:58.02) was ninth to go with a seventh in the pole vault where he cleared 9’6”.

Carnahan contended in the 55-meter hurdles, taking fourth place in 8.54 seconds ahead of Scott (8.74) in ninth place, while Worthington was fifth in the 300-meter dash in 37.99 and Scott was sixth in the triple jump going 39’3 1/4”.

Woodworth was 12th in the 3,200-meter run in 11:34.35 before going to the 4×800 relay and, with Galton, David Millson and Michael Ryan, getting fifth place in 10:05.65.

Over in the girls meet Pittman’s pole vault win was complemented by a third-place finish from Alyssa Wardell, who unleashed a long jump of 15’9 1/4” to set a new personal mark and added an 11th in the triple jump.

In the 4×400 relay Maura Phillips, Maeve McGreevy, Olivia Ruddy and Sally Hughes ran to fourth place in 11:31.65. Nora Berg, Corinne Cashatt, Julia Rodriguez and Alexandra New were sixth in the 4×400 relay in 4:41.61, Avery Cashatt getting eighth in the 600 in 1:52.81 and Berg 11th in the high jump topping 4’4”.

Maura Phillips took 10th in the 1,000 in 3:31.87, with Maeve McGreevy 10th in the 1,500-meter run in 5:46.44 as Abbie Comeau ran the 3,000 in 12:16.86 for 11th place.

Becca Brooks had a 10th-place weight throw of 26’8”. Izzy Stromer-Galley took 12th in the 55 sprint in 7.82 seconds before she helped Tara Pratt, Quinn Holdren and Avery Cashatt get seventh in the 4×200 in 2:02.69.