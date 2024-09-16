The Great Northern Artists Collaborative (GNAC) recently announced its upcoming production of “Phantasmagoria’s Tales by Candlelight,” an enchanting theatrical experience that promises to captivate and spook audiences this fall.

Featuring a collection of delightfully eerie tales including classics like “Sleepy Hollow,” “The Tell-Tale Heart,” and “The Turn of the Screw,” this spellbinding event will run from Sept. 27 through Oct. 5 at the GNAC Theater, 8396 Morgan Road in Clay.

Set in a uniquely atmospheric environment, “Phantasmagoria’s Tales by Candlelight” invites audiences to journey through a world of whimsical hauntings and chilling narratives, brought to life under the flicker of candlelight.

This production is designed to immerse theatergoers in a richly atmospheric experience, blending gothic charm with the thrill of classic horror literature.

Performance Dates and Times Sept. 27 and 28 at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at matinee at 2 p.m., Oct. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase now at ticketor.com/gnac.

For more information or to purchase tickets directly, call the GNAC Box Office at 315-464-0328.

The Great Northern Artists Collaborative is dedicated to creating immersive and imaginative theatrical experiences that engage and inspire audiences. “Phantasmagoria’s Tales by Candlelight” is a testament to this mission, offering a blend of suspense, intrigue, and theatrical flair that is sure to be a highlight of the fall season.

For more information about the production, ticket sales, and GNAC’s upcoming events, please visit greatnorthernarts.com or call 315-464-0328.

The Great Northern Artists Collaborative (GNAC) is a vibrant community of artists committed to fostering creativity and artistic expression through innovative theatrical productions and cultural events. Based in Clay, NY, GNAC is a non-profit dedicated to bringing high-quality, engaging performances to local audiences and providing a platform for artists to showcase their talents.