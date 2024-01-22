VILLAGE OF MANLIUS – Associated Artists of Central New York is currently presenting the works of local artist Barbara Vural all throughout the Manlius Library gallery area the organization sponsors and administers.

Called the “Best of Show Exhibit,” the solo showcase opened Jan. 6 and it will run during regular library hours until Saturday, Feb. 17. Some of Vural’s work is being offered for sale as part of the show.

Vural, 86, is a longtime member of the Associated Artists group and a former high school art teacher. Since retiring she has been keen on exploring a variety of mediums and styles, from realism to contemporary non-figurative art.

“What I’ve chosen for the show is intended to describe my favorite pieces from all aspects of my work: realism, abstraction and earlier influences such as figure drawing and portrait work,” said Vural, a DeWitt resident.

In all, there are over 40 of Vural’s pieces featured as part of the display.

They range from abstract acrylic paintings to experimental mixed media creations combining elements of collage with watercolor. Some works being recognized had been finished in earlier years but never shown to the wider public.

A centerpiece of the collection is Vural’s “Cheery Cherries and Brandy,” a pastel still life painting awarded best of show in the 2023 juried show sponsored by Associated Artists of CNY this past September.

Along the hallway walls of the library at 1 Arkie Albanese Ave., one will also find pastel drawings showing everything from tulips, peppers, red onions, a bouquet of flowers and an orange nestled beside artichokes to a busy farmers market and a section of rural farmland.

Nearby there’s a brightly colored exotic landscape painting and one of a calm, remote countryside in spring. Another piece in the exhibit was inspired specifically by the scenery at Green Lakes State Park, a tidbit shared by the small description to its side.

Visitors will also be reminded of the summer months with Vural’s depictions of people spending their day at a beach and catching some rays on the rocks.

Among the other pieces is a pastel self-portrait that Vural made and a painting of a woman sitting on a stool “just thinking,” her head in folded arms.

Vural said she has been influenced over the years by the work of other artists and the places she’s visited.

“One of my favorite painters is Romare Bearden, who created wonderful collages,” she said. “I’ve never been able to recreate ones that are similar to his, but I enjoy his unique pieces. Others whose work I admire are Henri Matisse and Joan Mitchell—Joan for the wonderful way she captures nature and Matisse for the pieces he’s observing and describing, whether it be pottery or tapestries.”

An open-to-the-public reception for the exhibit took place in the library’s community room and adjoining gallery space from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. For attendees there was a spread of cookies, and Vural’s son Adam, another member of Associated Artists, prepared a pot of chili for the occasion.

Photographer Karen Kozicki, the president of Associated Artists of CNY, said it was “wonderful” bringing the community in to view the artwork at the event and to see the hall filled with Vural’s old friends, referring to the reception as “a little reunion.”

Carol Boyer, who taught with Vural at Westhill High School, said her friend of many years is a natural with the use of color and someone with an instantly recognizable pastel style.

“You can always see the built-up layers that she puts into the work,” Boyer said. “She’s also studied a lot with the human figure because she took anatomy classes for years and she knows how things should look.”

Adding that her friend usually has three or four pieces going at the same time, Boyer said Vural has always had a “great eye” as well, judging by the unique way she notices and then incorporates parts of her surroundings into her artwork.

Georgia Ahrens, a fellow DeWitt resident and educator who once completed a commissioned relief sculpture and tapestry alongside Vural for SUNY Oswego’s dining halls, said Vural is perpetually “enthralled” with what she’s working on and often excitedly seeking input on her pieces.

“She is just voracious about learning, experimenting and producing work,” Ahrens said of Vural. “She’s amazing.”

Associated Artists of CNY welcomes anyone interested in art as members, from beginners to well-practiced artists of numerous disciplines.

The group typically meets the third Saturday of each month in the Manlius Library community room.