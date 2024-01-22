CENTRAL NEW YORK – As it barreled toward another undefeated regular season, the Christian Brothers Academy girls bowling team had not received many serious challenges to its undefeated run.

Homer would provide one, though, in last Tuesday’s match, and despite its 4-5 record the Trojans would snare some points, but not quite catch the Brothers, who still prevailed 5-2.

A large reason why CBA had a pinfall of 2,417 to Homer’s 2,202 was the work of Eliana Occhino, who at Strike-N-Spare Lanes shot a 259 second game to go with a 192 and 181 in her 632 series.

Help came from Sierra Burke (428 series), Sophia Chmelicek (390 series) and Sophia Ciereck (379 series) that helped overcome Homer, who was led by Kim Proctor’s 450 series and Lorelei Hill’s 426 set.

By that same 5-2 margin, the boys Trojans beat the Brothers. Five Homer bowlers shot series of 420 or better that overcame a top 544 series from CBA’s Tom Dearnaley that included a game of 215. Chanu Yang added a 470 series.

Moving on to Thursday’s match against Solvay, Occhino saved something special for this 7-0 shutout of the Bearcats. With games of 239, 258 and 226, Occhino topped the 700 mark for the fourth time this winter, concluding with a 723 total ahead of the 462 series from Burke that ended with a 187 and a 174 from Ciereck in her 437 series.

This contrasted the 7-0 defeat the CBA boys took to Solvay, with Dearnaley, despite his 548 series, overshadowed by the Bearcats’ Justin Zimmerman, who tore his way to a second-game 265 on his way to a 608 series.

Bowling on Thursday at Strike-N-Spare, East Syracuse Minoa won 7-0 over West Genesee despite the Wildcats’ Lorelai Leskoske shooting 235, 248 and 224 in a 707 series, her best of the season, along with a 630 from Alex Bigelow and 617 from Jason Clifton.

Zach Kassel paced ESM, his game of 217, 235 and 204 adding up to a 656 set as Joe Gardner opened with a 253 on his way to a 646 total. Ryan Dablock’s 634 series featured games of 216 and 234 as Luke Liedka opened with a 229 in his 592 series and Alex Locke added a three-game total of 564 (high game 215).

Fayetteville-Manlius lost both sides of its home match with Baldwinsville last Thursday, the boys taking a 5-2 defeat. Gabriel Williams shot a 255 second game in his 657 series at Green Lakes Lanes.

Sean Bird, with a 204 and 233, ultimately produced a 620 series, but no other Hornets bowler was above 500 as B’ville had five series of 516 or better, led by Jordan Sevigny’s 657 set.

In the girls Hornets’ 7-0 defeat to the reigning state champions from B’ville, Andrea Aguilar-Miranda, with her 489 series, edged out Ashlynn Yonge (475 series), Samantha Geiss (473 series) and Claire Smith (454 series), but they were topped by the 629 series from the Bees’ Samantha Hass (high game 246) and 608 series from Lizzy Hildreth.

During Friday’s 7-0 win over Central Square, F-M’s girls had a 461 series from Yonge and 450 series from Lilian Squire, while in the boys Hornets’ 7-0 loss Williams shot a 571 series (high game 213) and Bird a 564 series, but they trailed the 618 set from the Redhawks’ Collin Edwards.

Bishop Grimes saw its girls team defeat Cortland 5-2 at Strike-N-Spare, largely due to the individual work of Lania Young, who shot a 440 series with a high game of 158 as Emily Sanefski adding a 362 series.

On the boys side, Grimes lost, 7-0, to Cortland, with Alec Kinne getting a 453 series and Victor Rizzo a 434 series, both of them behind the 651 series from the Purple Tigers’ Jeremie Hale which had two games of 225 plus a 201.

Grimes did win, 7-0, over Solvay in their boys match on Wednesday, led by Kinne’s 493 series, Casey Mierek’s 473 series and a 441 set from Owen Tierney, all of which overcame a 585 series from Zimmerman.

Despite Young’s 438 series that led all individuals, the Grimes girls lost 5-2 to Solvay, who was paced by a 401 series from Dallas Steinbrecher and 387 series from Nydia Rentas.

By that same 5-2 margin, Grimes fell to Weedsport a day later at Rainbow Lanes. Young shot a 400 series followed closely by a 379 set from Emily Sanefski. The Boys Cobras also lost 5-2, with Rizzo shooting 211 to open a 508 series and Tierney adding a 498 set as Jordan Guy led Weedsport with his 561 total.