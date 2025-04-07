Second grader to send 10 Morrisville-Eaton FFA students to Camp Oswegatchie

CAZENOVIA — On April 1, Henry Stocks, a second grader at Cazenovia’s Burton Street Elementary School, presented a $1,100 check to the Morrisville-Eaton Central School Future Farmers of America (FFA) to pay 10 students’ tuition to FFA’s Camp Oswegatchie. Stocks raised the money by selling raffle tickets for a “2-night get-away and Farm Experience with Henry,” donated by Owera Winds Bed & Breakfast in Cazenovia. Morrisville-Eaton FFA Advisor Rebecca Werbela and faculty members selected the 10 students based on their demonstration of FFA values, initiative, willingness to take on responsibility, ability to set positive examples for others, and openness to stepping out of their comfort zone and trying new things. The 2025 Henry Project Campership Award recipients are Leland Babcock, Taiden Eaton, Trenton Eaton, Dahlia Cook, Tori Barrett, Kendra Abbott, Breanna Green, Charlotte Koester, Maddy Corey, and Emery Russell. The Henry Project is a multi-faceted, long-term photographic documentation of Stocks growing up on a small farm in New Woodstock. Follow the initiative on Instagram @just_a_boy_and_his_cows or visit rjketchamphotography.com/the-henry-project/ for more information.