MOUNT MARKHAM – Yet another large-scale meet for the Cazenovia wrestling team would produce some memorable victories as it went to last Friday’s Mustang Duals at Mount Markham High School on Jan. 17 and went 6-4 overall.

Of the Lakers’ six victories, none were as special as knocking off Holland Patent 39-36, a clear sign of quick growth for the program as it clinched the victory with three bouts left.

Brock Duerr’s pin of Nate Benison at 190 pounds sealed it but it was started by Gryphon Foster pinning 108-pound opponent Raynmond Spann.

Carter Sgouris pinning Dylan Bailey at 124 pounds began a string of five straight wins as Cullen Arnold (130 pounds), James Huftalen (138 pounds) and Nate Chapman (145 pounds) all earned pins and Gabriel Sanchez beat 152-pound opponent Eli Doxstader 9-3 before Duerr’s pin clinched it.

Cazenovia also defeated Cooperstown 55-18, with 90-second pins from Huftalen and Sanchez as Chapman beat Tom Geertgens 13-6 and Foster blanked Max Pelcer 8-0. Arnold closed with a 47-second pin of Kaleb Chase and John Bylund (101 pounds) pinned Alissa Stone in 26 seconds, Isaac Gentner (116 pounds) pinning David Pitt in 2:49.

In defeating Herkimer 48-28 the Lakers got early pins from Duerr and Finn Tobin at 170 pounds over Jack Kozma. Four more pins followed by Foster, Arnold, Chapman and Sanchez as Hyland and Huftalen claimed forfeits.

A 45-29 win over Queensbury was highlighted by a wild, high-scoring bout where Chapman outlasted Asa Bromley 22-16, with Sanchez, Arnold and Foster all adding to their pin totals and the Lakers benefiting from four forfeits amounting to 24 points.

To close out the meet Cazenovia held off host Mount Markham 42-36 to clinch a winning mark. The Mustangs forfeited five bouts amounting to 30 points, but Arnold managed to pin Logan Schulz and Sgouris did the same at 124 pinning Caleb Edson in 2:51.

Other matches included a tight 33-31 defeat to Beekmantown where Paolo Markey, at 160 pounds, edged Tristan Manney 8-6. Duerr, Sanchez and Sgouris all had to go six minutes for their wins, with Arnold and Huftalen getting pins and Foster a 15-0 technical fall over Lily Blazina.

Even closer was a 37-36 loss to Whitesboro which saw Luther Dannon, at 285 pounds, pin Zach Zeppieri in 66 seconds as Foster, Sgouris and Arnold all picked up pins. The difference was a pair of 11-6 decisions Tobin lost to John Dibrango and Isaac Gentner (116 pounds) got to Nick Puleo.

The Lakers also lost to Saranac 49-21 with Sanchez getting a decisions and quick pins from Arnold, Huftalen and Chapman, all in 51 seconds or less.

In a 45-30 defeat to New Hartford all the Lakers’ points came from four pins and a forfeit to Chapman. Arnold, Sanchez, and Tobin earned falls as did Riley Fowler, who at 215 pounds pinned Ben Gwara. Markey took a 4-0 defeat to Soe Khaing.