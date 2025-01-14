SKANEATELES – Even the whims of winter weather has proven unable to keep the Skaneateles girls ice hockey team from maintaining its firm place atop the area ranks and staying undefeated.

The 7-0 Lakers, playing its first game in 10 days, had one of its closest calls Monday night at Allyn Arena finding itself in a tense defensive battle with its main rival for the top spot, Clinton, before producing in the late going to beat the Comets 2-0.

These same teams had met Dec. 17 at Utica’s Nexus Center and Skaneaeles claimed a 3-0 victory, with all of the Lakers’ goals coming in the second period, one each by Lily Kennedy, Macie Mackay and Kendra Garlock, to overcome a 44-save effort from Clinton goaltender Emily Payne.

And there was a scoreless first period in the rematch, too, only here Clinton remained stingy in he second period, turning back everything Skaneateles threw at them.

Even more than in the first meeting the Lakers completely controlled the flow of play, limiting the Comets to just nine shots all game while taking 52, an average of more than one shot per minute.

Payne would make 50 saves and maintain the shutout until the third period, when Kennedy and Cora Major both put in shots to get Skaneateles in front. Grace Marquardt and Genevieve Smart were credited with assists.

Now at 8-0 overall, Skaneateles had its game with Oswego postponed, meaning it would rest until games late back-to-back at Ithaca on Jan. 23 and Adirondack United on Jan. 24.