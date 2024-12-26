BALDWINSVILLE – Generous as the Baldwinsville boys wrestling team was to host its annual dual meet last Saturday afternoon, it did not want to extend this generosity to having anyone else finish on top.

Accordingly the Bees emerged with the only perfect 5-0 record in the 10-team event, waiting until the last bout of the last match to earn the overall title.

It came down to 4-0 B’ville against 4-0 Central Square, and with three bouts left the Redhawks led 33-19, but the Bees had its best competitors in those lightweight division.

Will Lamson began the decisive comeback at 101 pounds, taking just 63 seconds to pin Chris Pulis. Now it was 33-25, and though Zach Boudreau didn’t get his own pin at 108 pounds he still handled Isaiah May in a 21-5 technical to make it 33-30.

Any win by Brennan Kline in the 116-pound finale against Sam Widrick would give the Bees the tiebreaker of seven wins to six, but Kline, like Boudreau, piled up points, ultimately getting an 18-1 technical fall to win it

Prior to that, B’ville opened with a 53-19 romp over Marathon. Pins were earned by Kline over Sitota Boring in 26 seconds at 124 pounds and by Davian Longo (170 pounds) over Ka’ream Truitt in 43 seconds. Cael Bruce, taking his turn at 116, earned a pin, as did Scottier Warner at 138 pounds and Brendan Fredenburg at 152 pounds.

Topping Rome Free Academy was next, and the 63-12 decision included five forfeits but also a second pin apiece from Warner and Fredenburg, with Nathan Cali (160 pounds) taking just 48 seconds to pin Trey Highers.

Handling Ogdensburg 65-9 in the next round brought Fredenburg his third pin in as many matches, with Cali and Bruce adding pins and Jack Webb joining in at 131 pounds by pinning Devin Petrie in the third period.

Just to get to the battle with Central Square required surviving an instant classic with Marcellus in the fourth round, and B’ville did so by the same 35-33 margin by which it would top the Redhawks.

Warner opened at 138, fighting off Jack Burton 8-3. Fredenburg followed with a fourth straight pin over Hollis Child in 96 seconds, but Marcellus took five of the six bouts in the highest weight classes to move out in front, Longo the lone exception as he pinned Kingston Walzer.

Down 27-15 Lamson changed things when he got a 21-6 technical fall on Brayden Borst. Boudreau beat Knoll McCoy 17-9 and Kline pinned Brian Murphy in 47 seconds before Bruce pulled away from Jake Burton in a 16-1 technical fall to clinch it.

B’ville goes to the Mountain Duals at Johnstown this weekend and then is back in action against local foes Jan. 2 when it meets Auburn.