April programs at Skaneateles Library

Guitar Concert: Gohar Vardanyan| Friday, April 4 at 7:30 PM |Gohar Vardanyan is an acclaimed Armenian-American classical guitarist recognized for her technical mastery, artistic expression, and passionate performances. She has captivated audiences across the United States and internationally, appearing at prestigious venues such as Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. She has performed for major guitar societies in Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami, and New York City, among others, and has been featured on National Public Radio (USA) and Radio Nacional (Argentina). Beyond her performing career, Ms. Vardanyan is a dedicated educator and recording artist. She has released two albums, her debut album Paisajes and her more recent Grand Solos. Ms. Vardanyan holds a Master of Music degree from The Juilliard School, where she studied with Sharon Isbin, and a Bachelor of Music degree from the Peabody Conservatory. Sensory Explorations | Saturday, April 5 at 10:30 AM | Drop-in for a variety of sensory boxes and activities that encourage children to explore and learn through hands-on tactile play. This program helps to develop fine motor skills, engage the senses, and introduce new words, concepts, and tactile sensations. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver. Writer’s Club with Karen Hempson | Saturday, April 5 at 1:00 PM | Join local author Karen Hempson for a fun-filled monthly writing workshop where kids will brainstorm, write, and edit their very own stories! This creative space is all about unleashing imagination and having fun with words—whether you’re dreaming up a fantasy adventure or writing a short story. Registration required. For Ages 8 – 12. Library Board Meeting | Tuesday, April 8 at 6:30 PM | The Library Board is made up of community members who volunteer their time and skills to further the mission of the library. All meetings are open, and the public is welcome to attend. Skaneateles Library | April 2025 Programs & Events | Page 1

Graphic Novel Book Club | Thursday, April 10 at 4:00 PM | This month we’re reading Aquicorn Cove by Katie O’Neill. Join us for an exciting graphic novel adventure! We’ll explore a new book, dive into lively discussions, play fun games, and get creative with hands-on activities. Don’t miss out on the fun! Copies of the book are available at the library. For ages 8 – 12. Sign Language for Young Learners | Saturday, April 12 at 9:15 AM | Looking for ways to communicate with your nonverbal child? Come to the library to learn sign language for babies and other young children. Ms. Mary Beth and our American Sign Language (ASL) expert, Ms. Mary Ellen, will lead a 30 minute story time where children and caregivers will learn sign language and how to implement signs into their communication. Stay after for play time and the chance to ask Ms. Mary Ellen any questions about ASL. For babies – nonverbal 5 year olds with a caregiver. Crochet for Beginners | Saturday, April 12 at 2:30 PM | Learn the basics of crochet or bring a project you’re working on. Our teen volunteer will bring her expert crochet skills and have extra hooks and yarn on hand for anyone needing supplies. Registration required. For ages 12 – 18. Family Yoga | Tuesday, April 15 at 10:30 | Join Miss Colleen from BeLive Yoga for a 30-minute yoga session perfect for the whole family! This fun and interactive class will guide you through simple yoga poses, helping everyone stretch, strengthen, and relax together. Whether you’re new to yoga or already practicing, this session is designed to be accessible and enjoyable for all ages. For families. Nailed It!: Spring | Tuesday, April 15 at 2:00 PM | Inspired by the show, Nailed It!, kids will compete to recreate a spring-inspired decoration and then eat their hard work at the end of the program. Registration required. For ages 8 – 12. Cookbook Club | Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00 PM | All are welcome! Bring a prepared dish to share based on the month’s theme and the cookbook/recipe that inspired the dish. Everyone will have a chance to sample dishes from an assortment of cookbooks while only having to prepare one dish. Make sure you come hungry! For adults. Skaneateles Library | April 2025 Programs & Events | Page 2

My Neighborhood Story Time at the Fire House | Thursday, April 17 at 10:30 AM | Location: 77 W. Genesee Street| Join us at the Skaneateles Fire Department for a very special story time! Librarian Mary Beth will read books and sing songs. Children will get to meet a firefighter and explore the fire trucks. Registration required. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver. Art Explorations | Thursday, April 17 at 2:00 PM |Join us for a variety of creative projects during this laidback art program. Kids can move at their own pace, experimenting with colors, textures, and materials while building their artistic confidence. No registration. For ages 5 – 8 with a caregiver. Parachute Explorations | Friday, April 18 at 10:30 AM | Get ready to shake, bounce, and soar with our colorful parachute! This 30-minute program is filled with lively songs, exciting games, and plenty of giggles. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver. Morning Book Club: The Nickel Boys| Monday, April 21 at 10:30 AM |This month we’re reading The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults. Inclusive Story Time | Thursdays, April 24-May 29 at 9:15| This program creates a fun and inclusive space where children can enjoy stories, songs, and interactive activities at their own pace and comfort level. Designed to be welcoming for neurodivergent children with diverse abilities and needs children who are overstimulated by large group settings this story time follows a repetitive routine and incorporates movement, songs, sign language, and stories. Registration required for this spring session (April and May). For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver. Family Movie: Dog Man| Thursday, April 24 at 1:00 PM |Waterman and State Street students have a half day—why not spend the afternoon at the library? Bring the whole family to watch Dog Man on our big screen and enjoy some movie-time fun – popcorn included! PG |1 hr 23 min | 2025 Friday Film: A Complete Unknown| Friday, April 25 at 7:00 PM | Lights, camera, popcorn! Sit back, relax, and enjoy a cinematic experience on our big screen. This month we’re showing a Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet that explores Dylan’s rise to fame in the 1960s as he transitions from folk to rock, redefining music history. R | 1 hr 36 min | 2024 Skaneateles Library | April 2025 Programs & Events | Page 3

Learn to Play Mah Jongg | Fridays, April 25, May 2, May 9 & May 16 from 10:00 AM – Noon | Curious about Mah Jongg? Whether you’ve only seen it online or always wanted to learn, now is your chance! Join experienced instructor Wendy Christopher for a four-week class where you’ll master the fundamentals of this fascinating game in a fun and welcoming environment. Wendy makes learning easy, ensuring you feel confident from the start. Participants should plan to attend all four sessions. Registration required. For adults. Evening Book Club: The Women | Wednesday, April 30 at 6:30 PM | This month we’re reading The Women by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book are available at the library. Participants have the option to join the discussion either in-person at the library or virtually via Zoom. For adults.

Ongoing Programs:

Drop-In Tech Help | Mondays 10:00 AM – Noon: Let us help with your tech questions! Bring your device and drop in during a Tech Help session to get started. Appointments are also available, please give us a call at 315-685-5135 or email [email protected] to schedule.

Baby Bounce & Rhyme | Wednesdays at 9:15 AM: Bond with your baby during this program featuring nursery rhymes, books, movement and fingerplays, followed by playtime. For babies up to 2 years with a caregiver.

Read, Sing, Play Story Time | Wednesdays at 10:30 AM: Can’t sit still? No problem! Join us for stories, songs and movement. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.

Story Time for Bookworms | Thursdays at 10:30 AM: For children who enjoy longer books, this story time includes multiple stories, songs, and ends with hands-on play. For ages 2 – 5 with a caregiver.

Mah Jongg Open Play | Fridays from 1:00 – 3:00 PM: Join other enthusiasts of this classic game for a fun and engaging afternoon. Whether you’re a seasoned player or have a basic knowledge of Mah Jongg, this is the perfect opportunity to sharpen your skills, enjoy friendly competition, and connect with other fans of the game. Gaming sets will be available or bring your own! For adults.