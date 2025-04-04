David’s Refuge event returns for fourth year

David’s Refuge has announced the 4th Annual International Taste Fest 5K & 10K running event, taking place on Saturday, April 12 at the NYS Fairgrounds. This event aims to bring wellness, respite, and community to caregivers, and we invite everyone to join us for a day filled with fun, fitness, and fantastic food.

Participants can kick off the day with a run in the morning, followed by an afternoon and evening of delicious food and drinks at the International Taste Festival. All race participants will receive a FREE admission ticket to enter the festival, making it a perfect opportunity to enjoy the vibrant culinary offerings.

Both the 5K and 10K races will start and finish at the Center of Progress at the NYS Fairgrounds, featuring a scenic route that includes a portion of the run inside the Fairgrounds as well as on the beautiful Empire Trail.

An awards ceremony will take place inside the International Taste Festival at noon, where participants will be recognized with award certificates and prizes for their achievements.

If you go

Saturday, April 12

NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Race start/finish: 5k starts at 10:15 a.m. 10k starts at 10 a.m.

Awards ceremony: noon inside the International Taste Festival

For more information and to register for the race, please visit //p2p.onecause.com/tastefest25

David’s Refuge provides respite and support for caregivers of children with special needs. Our mission is to offer wellness, community, and hope to those who give so much to their families.