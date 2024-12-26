For the second time in three weeks the Cicero-North Syracuse girls wrestling teams invited a large group of opponents to North Syracuse Junior High School for tournament action.

In this event last Friday night the Northstars would earn 129.5 points, landing in in fourth place, one behind General Brown (130.5) in third and close to West Genesee’s second-place 138 as Holland Patent beat them all with 182 points.

Twice, C-NS was triumphant, from Shea Ellsworth adding to her haul at 107 pounds to Chloe Tice taking the crown at 185 pounds.

Ellsworth pinned WG’s Darysya Hevko in 57 seconds in the semifinals leading to a title bout where she pulled away from HP’s Lily Swift and prevailed 12-2.

Tice needed a pin of Syracuse’s Salome Dochiri to earn her spot in the finals, where General Brown’s Jasmine Ousley waited, but could not keep up with Tice on her way to a 16-6 victory, the same 10-point margin as Ellsworth had in her final.

Liliana Chiarizia earned her way to the finals at 120 pounds but lost to HP’s Lexi Doxstader. Aniyah Burton met the same fate at 165 pounds reaching the finals only to take a defeat to Gouverneur’s Onna Moss.

Getting to third at 120 pounds Shanyrah Burton got a13-0 technical fall of Indian River’s Catlyn Kalunda in the consolation bracket final before Jaycea Davis pinned WG’s Julia Litovkina for third at 132 pounds.

Two other Northstars had fifth-place finishes, Savanna Abbott getting it at 132 pinning General Brown’s Nadia Hernandez and Allison Kelly, at 138 pounds, doing so with a 16-5 technical fall over Indian River’s Aire Hattori.

As for the C-NS boys wrestling team, it would go to the Lee Van Slyke Memorial Duals at Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake and start quickly before settling for a 2-3 overall mark.

The Northstars beat host Burnt Hills 41-33 in the first match rescuing it when, down 33-29, Kaydin Welch (215 pounds) pinnned Julian Goss in the first period and Michael Pease (285 pounds) did the same to Kris Neidrauer in just 24 seconds.

C-NS also spotteed Longwood a 24-0 head start yet still won 41-30, turning it around starting with Javone Dawkins (138 pounds) pinning Jordan Connolly in 61 seconds.

Then a closing 6-0 run began with Sean Aldrich (152 pounds) pinning Kyon Sarwari, with pins also to Kennedy Thomas (160 pounds) and Derek Eells (170 pounds). Dom Salvatore’s 18-0 shutout of Nick Hernandez at 195 pounds preceded another clincher from Pease over Rashawn Holman in the second period.

Competition caught up, though, and a 43-22 loss to Noble (Maine) began the slide though Dawkins, Thomas and Welch each got one pin.

Massapequa, from Long Island, romped past C-NS 50-15, and C-NS fell 46-22 to Saratoga Springs, with no competitive victory against Saratoga in between Grady Ellsworth (108 pounds) routing Cartetr Schonheinz 29-10 and Welch’s 50-second pin of Patrick Newell.