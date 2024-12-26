Donald Gates, 95, of Skaneateles, died peacefully on Dec. 21, 2024. Don was born in New York City in 1929, a son of the late Jean and Eileen Gates. He spent his early years in Forest Hills and the south shore of Long Island, where he loved the ocean and the beach. He graduated from Baldwin High School, active on both the football and wrestling teams. After serving in the U.S. Army, Don attended Syracuse University. He was a member of the DKE fraternity and graduated in 1953. Don and his wife, Barbara, married on Long Island and started their family. They relocated to Skaneateles in 1964 when Don started as a sales representative for Lancaster-Colony.

For Don and Barbara, spring and summer were about home and garden. Fall and winter were about Syracuse football, basketball, shoveling snow and wonderful annual escapes to the beaches of Florida.

He instilled a strong work ethic in his children, encouraging each to think independently as they charted their courses in this world. He inspired each of his grandchildren to do the same. He will be deeply missed by us all.

Don was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara Bullock Gates, brother Peter Gates, grandson Adam Carmeli and daughter-in-law Susan Gates.

He is survived by his children, Cindy, Eric, Dennis and Chris, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Marilyn Gates.

Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Skaneateles. Arrangements by the B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, Camillus.

The Gates family wants to thank the staff at McHarrie Nursing Home for the comfort, care and therapy they provided our family patriarch. In that regard, in lieu of flowers, donations to McHarrie would be most appreciated to McHarrie Life Foundation, 7740 Meigs Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 or at mcharrielife.org.

Please sign his guestbook at blbush.com.