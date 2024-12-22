SYRACUSE – For the second time in as many meets the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team battled its way to the top of the standings – and in this case had ample company from the girls Bees.

During Saturday’s second session of the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays at SRC Arena the B’ville girls picked up 74 points, enough to beat out West Genesee (66 points) and Central Square (61 points) for that top spot.

B’ville’s girls earned 14 points in the shot put where Julianna Gingrich was second with a throw of 34 feet 7 inches and Leah Bahamonde gained third place going 34’2 1/2″. Kate DeFio added a fourth in the pole vault, clearing 8 feet.

In the 4×400 relay the Bees’ quartet of Rachel Baker, Mia Roberts, Aaniya Johnson and Kamryn Barton went 4:17.73 in the 4×400, less than a second behind WG’s 4:17.04.

Amerie Williams, Rachel VerSchneider, Mya Davis and Giovanna Ponzi were fifth in the 4×200 relay in 1:57.47 as Williams would do even better in the 300-meter dash, rising to third place in 45.31 seconds. Isabella Arria, Mia Bush, Erin Sweitzer and Nicole Sherpa were fourth in the 4×800 relay in 11:10.35.

Aaniyah Johnson needed 7.72 seconds for fifth place in the 55-meter dash as Mia Roberts (7.81) was fifth. Arria, in 3:30.14, was just ahead of Veda Steinemann (3:31.24) and Erin Seitzer (3:31.71) for eighth place in the 1,000-meter run.

Mariah LeGrow went 1:49.65 for fourth place at 600 meters and went 9.86 seconds for seventh place in the 55-meter hurdles. Emmy Buchanan finished 10th in the 600 in 1:54.64, with Nicole Pelletier (28’11 3/4″)just ahead of Emily Buchanan (28’7″) in the triple jump while also clearing 4’6″ in the high jump for sixth place.

As this was going on B’ville’s boys were picking up 105 points, well clear of West Genesee (71) in second place and everyone else in the 20-team field.

Going 1-2 in the 600 the Bees had Wyatt Decker prevail in 1:26.84, more than a second ahead of the 1:28.04 from Rex Kirkegaard, with George Bauer adding a sixth-place time of 1:32.60. Liam McComber ran to third at 3,200 meters in 10:22.62, with Logan Bolton (10:52.96) in sixth place.

Decker won again when he paired with London Premo, Chris Zellar and George Bauer to go 3:41.31 in the 4×400 relay, just edging Central Square (3:41.78) by less than half a second. Right after, in the 4×800 Dom Dottolo, Jacob Guelli, Liam MacComber and Ethan Millard won in 9:12.73 to WG’s 9:15.59, with Decker third in the triple jump going 39’6 1/4″

Again victorious in the pole vault, Owen Johnson cleared 12 feet, the only competitor to do so as Gaige Williams (Central Square) and Ryan McCrone (Skaneateles) tidd as Kayden Giblert cleared 6 feet for second place in the high jump behind the 6’3″ from Phoenix’s Julius Speightws.

Camden Davis put up a third-place weight throw of 49’7″ with Bryce Muthumbi (35’7″) in 10th place. Cooper Christman’s long jump of 18’10 1/2″ edged out Chris Zellar (18’8″) for third place.

Iggy Lomedico, Gavin Bachmann, Matt Niedzialek and Kayden Gilbert went 1:38.94 in the 4×200, second to Jamesville-DeWitt’s winning 1:36.97. Guelli was fifth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:48.67 as Dom Dottolo (5:00.57) was ninth. Peyton Brutcher ran the 1,000 in 2:58.66 for seventh place as Gilbert got ninth in the 55 hurdles in 9.89 seconds. Camden Davis was 10th in the shot put.