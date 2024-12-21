SYRACUSE – In two meets this season the Cazenovia indoor track and field teams have managed to outclass all the small-school competition and most of the larger schools it has faced, too.

This happened again Friday at SRC Arena during the first session of the Oscar B. Jensen Memorial Relays where the boys Lakers had 62.33 points and the girls 59 points, each of them finishing third as Cicero-North Syracuse took both divisions, with Liverpool’s girls and East Syracuse Minoa’s boys second.

Susie Pittman led the Cazenovia girls with two event victories. In the pole vault Pittman cleared 10 feet, two feet better than any other competitor, while teammate Tara Pratt made her way to third place topping 7’6″.

And Pittman didn’t stop there, earning second place in the triple jump with 35’7 1/2″ pairing with Nora Berg, Ava Eno and Phoebe Barnes in a 4×400 relay where Cazenovia’s time of four minutes 24.07 seconds was second, though well behind C-NS’s winning 4:08.72.

Also, Caroline Mehlbaum, Izzy Stromer-Galley, Audie Spring and Avery Cashatt were third in the 4×200 relay in 1:53.97, with Olivia Ruddy, Maura Phillips, Maeve McGreevy and Demi Dowling third in the 4×800 relay in 11:22.99.

McGreevy cleared 4’10” for third place in the high jump as Alexandra New (4’4″) tied for seventh, while Spring added a sixth-place long jump of 14’10 1/4″.

Cashatt ran 600 meters in 1:50.05 for seventh place and Stromer-Galley was 10th in the 55-meter dash going 7.82 seconds and 11th in the 300-meter dash, while Mehlbaum was 11th in the 55 hurdles in 10.02.

Phillips got seventh in the 1,000-meter run in 3:26.64 just ahead of Ruddy (3:30.56) in ninth place. Lily Kogut took ninth in the 1,500-meter run in 5:19.34 and Abbie Comeau ninth in the 3,000-meter run in 12:11.66.

Cazenovia had three runner-up finishes, including Eliot Comeau topping 6 feet in the long jump chased by, among others, Finn Worthington in fifth place (5’6″) and Brooks Ruddy (5’1) in eighth place.

Jake Woolbert, in the longest of the individual races, covered 3,200 meters in 10:17.12, second to the winning 10:10.49 from Nottingham’s Henry Zhe-Heimerman as Will Galton gained 11th place.

Braden Carnahan’s long jump of 19’7″ was second to East Syracuse Minoa’s Phil Moore going 20’10”, while Wyatt Scott, contending in the triple jump, earned fourth place with 39’4″ as Charles Wilcox (37’3″) was 11th.

In the pole vault Caleb Gilmore cleared 10 feet and finished third, with Worthington sixth (9 feet) and Ruddy ninth (8 feet). Tristan Field-Bradley made his way to sixth place in the 600 in 1:32.23 before helping Comeau, Owen Woodworth and Matt Tugaw to fifth in the 4×400 in 3:51.97.

Gilmore went 2:53.92 in the 1,000 to gain sixth place, with Basil Sayre eighth in the 55-meter dash in 7.03 seconds. Carnahan also finished ninth in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.82 edging Scott’s 8.92 in 11th place. Jonathan Sweet and Ethan Burry both had weight throws of 45’5″ to tie for sixth place.

Chittenango also competed in the first session of the Jensen meet and gained 18 points, more than half of them from seeing Sean Eiffe win the boys shot put as his toss of 44’1 1/2″ beat out the 43’11 1/4″ from ESM’s Andrew Lamarche.

The Bears were sixth in the 4×400 (3:57.66) just behind Cazenovia, sixth in the 4×800 (10:19.29) ahead of the Lakers (10:27.37) and seventh in the 4×200 relay in 1:40.87, with Bryce Edwards 11th in the 1,000 in a personal-best 2:57.26.