CENTRAL NEW YORK – In all the times they have faced each other, inside or outside of league competition, the Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool boys wrestling teams rarely felt as far apart as they did in Wednesday’s night’s head-to-head battle.

Of the 13 bounts, 12 were contested and the Northstars won 10 of them on the way to a 65-7 victory which featured nine different pins starting with Grady Ellsworth doing so against Landon Bunyea in 98 seconds at 108 pounds.

Kasey Kalfass began a string of three straight C-NS pins at 124 pounds taking 66 seconds to finish off Sajad Amirzada, with Javone Dawkins (131 pounds) pinning Subhan Amirzada in the second period and Mason Indick (138 pounds) getting his pin over Ben Dailey in 84 seconds.

Kennedy Thomas had his own 84-second fall over Matt Loncosky at 152 pounds after a technical fall by Sean Aldrich over Lantz Herrera at 145 pounds.

Another string of pins began at 170 pounds when Luke Hogue topped Senad Selimovic in the third period and Dominic Salvatore did the same to Mateo Gonzales at 190 pounds.

To close out the meet Kaydin Welch (215 pounds) needed just 76 seconds to pin Ali Ghrazi as in the 285-pound finale Ahmed Ashkar earned his pin over Omar Atieh with just one second left.

Only twice did Liverpool get victories. At 116 pounds Aiden Adams-Bovenzi pulled out a 4-3 decision over Anthony Lisi, with Will Cowan winning at 160 pounds over Derek Eells 10-2.

As this went on C-NS’s girls wrestling team rolled past Camden 39-16, taking the first three bouts starting with Shea Ellsworth at 107 pounds pinning Izabella Vanriper in 87 seconds.

Allison Tanton (114 pounds) got a 12-2 technical fall over Anzleigh Johnson, with Liliana Chiarizia taking just 57 seconds to pin 120-pound opponent Lola Miller.

Getting three forfeits in all of the highest weight classes, the Northstars still won two more on the mat, Jaycea Davis (138 pounds) pinning Tori Perham in the second period and Elise English needing just 21 seconds to pin Ellie Miller at 145 pounds.