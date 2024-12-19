CENTRAL NEW YORK – Regardless of who it faces, the Baldwinsville girls wrestling team is putting up superb performances and piling up lopsided victories.

This was certainly the case Tuesday night in a three-team match against West Genesee and Fayetteville-Manlius where the Bees humbled the Hornets 45-13 and thrashed the Wildcats 45-18.

Though a lot of points came from forfeits against F-M there was also Arianna Leo, at 114 pounds, pinning Elizabeth Banashkevich in 29 seconds before Ja’Na Macina (120 pounds) got a fall over Pasley Coulter in 67 seconds.

Alexandra Coher would pin 152-pound opponent Sydney Graham in just 33 seconds, while at 107 pounds Addyson Kral got a 10-0 technical fall over Madison Gallagher

Against West Genesee, the pin count reached five, Macina finishing off Charlotte Retkwa in 53 seconds and Coher taking 86 seconds for her fall against Annalise Johnson.

In 90 seconds Rebecca Greene (132 pounds) pinned Hannah Licameli, with Kral pinning Darysya Hevko in 97 seconds and Arianna Leo blanking Adaline Decapio 10-0. Haylee Robinson, at 126 pounds, lost a 17-13 decision to Riley Butler.

A strong December continued for the Baldwinsville boys wrestling team when it nearly went to the top of the standings during last Saturday’s Phoenix Round Robin Tournament.

Picking up 171 points, the Bees beat all the local sides in the 18-team field and only trailed Section V’s Rush-Henrietta, who won earning 264.5 points.

Zach Boudreau was victorious at 101 pounds, improving his perfect mark to 11-0 with two close victories.

In the semifinals Boudreau edged Auburn’s Lucas Maneri 10-9 while his teammate, Will Lamson, routed Oriskany’s Fred Smith in a 19-3 technical fall.

Meeting each other in the finals, Boudreau and Lamson battled for six minutes, but it was Boudreau emerging with a 5-4 decision, just as he had topping Lamson 1-0 in the Matthew Marino Invitational. These are Lamson’s only two defeats of the season.

Meanwhile, Bruce again made his way to the 116-pound championship round with three pins, including a 15-second fall over Phoenix’s Kaleb Phillips, and a technical fall.

Brennan Kline joined Bruce in the final when he blanked Cazenovia’s Gryphon Foster 8-0, but just like in the Marino tournament the two B’ville wrestlers would not square off, Kline taking a medical forfeit.

Brendan Fredenburg made his way to fourth place at 145 pounds, while Davian Longo’s pin of Holland Patent’s Noah Rivera gave him fifth place at 170 pounds.

B’ville followed this up last Wednesday with a 62-12 victory over Syracuse City where, after dropping the opening bout at 285 pounds, the Bees won all but one of the remaining contests.

Bruce, pinning Tyree Sharpe in 22 seconds, was followed by Kline pinning Juilian Brown in the second period, and four more victories on the mat would follow starting with Scottie Warner (138 pounds) pinning Fardin Sakhizada in 62 seconds.

Jacob Bennett followed at 145 as he shut out Noah Huntington 7-0, with Fredenburg, moving up to 152 pounds, getting a 98-second fall over Anthony Riley and Nathan Cali (160 pounds) a 22-4 technical fall over Jeff Petties.