CENTRAL NEW YORK – Even the concept of the Chittenango girls volleyball team facing a prolonged struggle seemed absurd given the continual success enjoyed before and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since returning to action full-time in 2021-22 the Bears have gone 42-13 and won a Section III Class B title in 2022, but any high ambitions this winter will require a lot of improvement.

Of course, it didn’t help to Chittenango to draw as a season-opening assignment reigning sectional Class A champion New Hartford, who used its skill and experience to romp past the Bears in three sets.

Weather postponed the original Dec. 5 opener with Christian Brothers Academy so Chittenango lacked match experience, and it rarely got close in any of the sets thanks to a strong Spartans squad who took the opening set 25-8 and the next two sets by equal 25-14 margins.

Julia Spencer gave the Bears four goals and two blocks, also leading the team with six digs. Molly Douglas earned three assists and Taylor Velardi a pair of assists as Keagan Matthews (eight kills, three blocks, nine digs) and Claire Colantuoni (23 digs) set the pace for the Spartans.

Another long-time power, Tully, awaited Chittenango two nights later, and the Black Knights would also nail a three-set victory, taking the first two 25-16 and 25-13 and holding off the Bears 25-23 in the final set.

Spencer managed 10 kills, eight digs and four blocks, her shots fed by Douglas, who had 10 assists. Maddie Eastman paced the defense with 12 digs as Taylor Velardi and Carmella Furco each got seven digs. For Tully, Anna Lund managed 26 assists passing it to Kaylynne Bennett, who had 13 kills to go with 16 digs.

After returning to Tully Saturday for a tournament appearance, the Bears have a trio of matches next week, going to Canastota before hosting Fabius-Pompey and Oneida.