CENTRAL NEW YORK – A 9-1 record still wasn’t enough to land the Cazenovia boys soccer team a state Class B ranking, so the only thing the Lakers could do was continue to produce victories until people outside of Central New York noticed.

Cazenovia hit the double-digit win total Tuesday night when it went to Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian and bashed the Eagles 6-0, deciding matters early by seizing a 4-0 advantage in the first half.

Eli Royer’s two goals and one assist led a well-balanced Lakers attack. Jaden Kaplan had a goal and assist, with Nat Gale, Jack Coburn and Francis Ryan also converting and assists going to Alex Dolly, David Millson and Alex Coburn.

More dominance came in Friday’s match at the Sean Googin Sports Complex against visiting Canastota as the Lakers seized a 3-0 advantage by halftime and went on to beat the Raiders by a a 5-0 margin as part of Homecoming weekend.

Again, production was spread around. The five goals came from five different Cazenovia players, with Finley Hagan setting the pace thanks to a goal and assist.

Dolly, Jack Coburn, Finn Worthington and Basil Sayre all chimed in with goals, assists credited to Gale, Alex Coburn and Mason Pirkl as Jack Casey only had to make three saves.

Back on Tuesday night, Chittenango faced Homer and, with a single goal in each half from Gavin Karwoski, the Bears subdued the Trojans 2-0.

Try as it could, Homer’s defense still couldn’t keep Karwoski from taking passes by Jake Wagner and putting them in, his 19th and 20th goals of the season. Only 20 saves from Homer goalie Kyler Crump kept the game close.

In Saturday’s game against Oneida the Bears started slow, but after a scoreless first half took charge with something more than Karwoski to gain a 4-0 victory over the Express.

True, Karowski’s two goals put him at 22 and surpassed his total from the entire 2023 season, but this time Jake Wagner and Jackson Blaszkow joined him in the goal-scoring column as Ryan Thousand, Landon Touchette and Ben Mariani earned assists.

Now the countdown was on until Chittenango meets Cazenovia again next Thursday on the new turf at Buckley-Volo Field in a rematch of the Sept. 24 game won by the Lakers 2-1,Cazenovia also getting Lowville and Solvay next week as the Bears’ other games are against Cortland and Whitesboro.