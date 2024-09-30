ONONDAGA COUNTY – Back-to-back defeats to West Genesee and Cicero-North Syracuse had taken some spark out of the 5-0 start put together by the Baldwinsville girls soccer team.

But a weekend off, combined with some rain and cooler temperatures, refreshed the Bees just in time as it passed the midway point of the regular season and roared to back-to-back victories.

At Liverpool last Wednesday night the Bees played on the road for the first time since its Sept. 3 opener at Central Square, but it didn’t bother the visitors one bit as it took apart the Warriors 3-0.

An attack which had stalled the previous week was reborn thanks to Nadia Guzman, who put in her seventh and eighth goals of the season, doubling her entire total from 2023.

Natalie Hollingshead also got a goal, with Audra Salvagni and Lyla Weber each gaining assists. B’ville’s defense held Liverpool to three direct shots, a contrast to the 13 it put on Warriors goalie Gracie Sleeth.

Back home again for Saturday’s non-league game against Watertown, B’ville rolled again, shutting out the Cyclones 4-0 and improving its overall record to 7-2. After facing Syracuse City on Monday night the Bees go to Fayetteville-Manlius on Wednesday.

In boys soccer, B’ville had seen two consecutive games postponed against Cicero-North Syracuse and Henninger, meaning that, when it went to Liverpool on Saturday, it had not played in 11 days.

Trying to avenge a 1-0 defeat to the state Class AAA no. 10-ranked Warriors earlier in the month, B’ville did get on the board here, but still lost by a 2-1 margin.

They played a scoreless first half, similar to the first meeting, and the Bees broke its shutout streak to Liverpool when Owen Daly, taking a pass from Aidan Holcomb, put a shot past Jacob McQuatters.

Despite this, Liverpool took full advantage of its rare opportunities, twice finding the net late thanks to goals by Cam Farrell and Bobby McQuatters, with Christian Hope adding an assist.

Sitting at 1-5 on the season, B’ville faces tough games at home this week against Fayetteville-Manlius and West Genesee before going to Marcellus on Saturday afternoon.