ONONDAGA COUNTY – Now the Baldwinsville girls tennis team reaches the final week of its regular season, relatively refreshed after seven days’ rest and rain that forced some matches to get moved.

But the Bees did play last Friday against Jamesville-DeWitt and, moving to 9-1 on the season, delivered a 6-1 victory over the Red Rams which included a sweep of all three singles matches.

Mira Nadzan handled Asha Viswanathan 6-1, 6-0 in first singles, with Alya Kalfass using those same scores to beat Yara Farah and Jasmine Rawda putting together a 6-0, 6-0 romp over Olivia Clark.

In a three-set classic, Carmela Budzich and Ella Clary surrendered an early lead to Kendall Cabiles and Anna Hasegawa who won a long tiebreaker and took the match 6-3, 3-6, 14-12.

Elsewhere in doubles, Livia and Laine Zoanetti rolled past Ella Azria and Wenyan Ma 6-1, 6-0, with Sonia Nadzan and Elaina Nesbitt beating Olivia Quackenbush and Jaeda Robinson 6-3, 6-1. Sophia Randolph and Emma Krukowski worked to a 7-5, 6-2 decision over Kayva Arasu and Gaby Garcia Thomas.

Meanwhile, when the sun returned last Thursday Cicero-North Syracuse faced Oswego and, sweeping all four doubles matches, was able to beat the Buccaneers 6-1.

Lauren Malec and Megan Meives began the doubles effort, topping Amanda Connolly and Nia Evans 6-3, 6-1, with Andrea Iqbal and Addyson Fedele winning 6-0, 6-2 over Rowan Mott and Maria Saltalamachia.

Kaelin Prentice and Jessica Barnes rolled past Caitlin Whitney and Abigail Jaskula 6-0, 6-1, as in a similar match Alison Spoto and Lauren Foote handled Natalie Breitbeck and Lyla Malley 6-1, 6-0.

Up in singles, Calista Nguyen defeated Margaret O’Leary 6-1, 6-4, with Ainsley Hill winning 6-3, 6-4 over Clementine Rastley as Madelyn Shaw lost 6-1, 6-2 to Emery O’Brien.

Things were dry enough for Liverpool last Tuesday to have a non-league match against Oneida, unable to gain any points from the Express in the course of a 7-0 defeat.

Emma Kohberger, Milana D’Amico and Elliana Page all dropped their singles matches in straight sets, with Page earning the most games during a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Phoebe Fuller.

In the closest of the four matches (which Oneida all won in two sets), Judah Covell and Vivian D’Amico ran into Emily French and Myah Rainbow where they lost in another 6-1, 6-2 decision.

Then Liverpool fell to Fayetteville-Manlius 7-0 on Saturday afternoon. Denied a game in any of the three singles matches, the Warriors did put up a battle in doubles where Kohberger and Allie Kerneklian lost 6-4, 7-5 to Lindsay Chong and Sonia LaHaye.