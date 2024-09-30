CENTRAL NEW YORK – Weather finally began to affect area high school girls tennis matches with rainouts throughout the early portion of last week.

Cazenovia was set to take on Manlius Pebble Hill last Wednesday afternoon, but it rained out and the Lakers found itself idle until Saturday afternoon, when it rolled past Pulaski 6-0 to improve its overall record to 10-1.

Having not played in more than a week since beating Marcellus on Sept. 20, Cazenovia claimed a doubles match by forfeit but earned the other points in contested matches.

Katie Williams went to singles and beat Maddie Ives 6-1, 6-1, with Claire Vaccaro getting a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexandria Searer and Claire Henry working past Shannon Carnes 6-3, 6-0.

Playing in doubles, Leah Bell and Madden Cobb shut out Arabella Hefti and Nora Tighe 6-0, 6-0, with Annabelle Spinelli and Maria Gatewood pairing up to top Abby McCarthy and Balan Abdyrasulova 6-3, 6 -1.

Chittenango managed to get in its match with Christian Brothers Academy by playing single sets to eight games, during which the Bears lost 4-1 to the Brothers.

In the matches that were completed Samantha Oaks and Leah Ezzo put Chittenango on the board getting an 8-6 decision over Piper Powell and Grace LaFave.

Leah Ezzo and Evelyn Keville got close, too, taking a 9-7 defeat to Audrey Schaefer and Maddie Kanerviko as, in singles play, Molly Douglas fell to Rowan Doyle 8-1 and Molly Uryniak faced Schaefer in singles and lost 8-0.

As Chittenago faces Homer and Mexico, Cazenovia closes its regular season making up the match with MPH on Thursday after going to Phoenix and hosting Skaneateles.