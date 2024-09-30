CENTRAL NEW YORK – In a span of four days the Cazenovia boys golf team would play three matches and win all of them, culminating last Thursday afternoon with a second win this season over its neighbors from Chittenango.

Playing this time at Rogues Roost, the Lakers put away the Bears 203-229, a result more lopsided than the 210-228 decision when they first met at Cazenovia Country Club three weeks earlier.

Ben Bianco’s nine-hole 38 led a top-four Cazenovia sweep. Edmond Richardson was close behind, posting 39, with Nico Segall getting a 40 and Jake Hightchew earning a 41. Shamus Newcomb finished with a 45.

To lead Chittenango, Anthony Thousand shot 43, while Alex Pappas had a 45 to equal Newcomb. Dylan Brownson posted a 46, just ahead of Trevor Bentz’s 47 as Matt Huckabee and Wyatt Perry both shot 48.

Wet conditions last Monday at CCC did not deter the Lakers, who met Phoenix and pulled away to defeat the Firebirds 204-243.

Each of the top four scores went to Cazenovia starting with Richardson’s 39. Bianco put up a 40, with Segall and Caleb Gilmore ach posting 41. Paul Mitchell’s 43 matched the low Phoenix round from Cameron Dryer.

Facing Cortland a day later at CCC, the Lakers won this clash of 7-3 teams by a score of 201-216 with steady efforts from all its top players to counter the top individual score of 38 from the Purple Tigers’ Cooper Coheno.

Bianco shot 38, just as he would against Chittenango, while Richardson and Segall both posted 39. Tying for fifth place and clinching team honors, Bianco and Gilmore both shot 40 to equal the second-best Cortland total from Owen Michales.

Back on Monday, Chittenango faced Westhill at Camillus Golf Club, taking a 205-231 defeat to the Warriors.

Thousand shot 39, tied for second with Westhill’s Tripp Sauer but behind the 37 from Danny Young. Three others – Trevor Young (40), Anthony Sampo (44) and Jack Carruth (45) – bettered Pappas shooting 47 for the Bears. Finnegan Gardner and Sam Martin both posted 48 and Nick Parsons got a 49.

A day later, the Bears turned it around beating LaFayette 215-223 at Orchard Vali. Thousand continued to lead the way with a season-best 35 ahead of a 38 from Perry.

The Lancers had the next four finishers, led by Beauden McElhannon’s 42, but Chittenango held on with a 46 from Pappas and 47s from Gardner and Logan Higgins.

Right after facing Cazenovia, Chittenango got right back in the win column on Friday afternoon at Rogues Roost, rolling past Pheonix by a score of 217-255.

Matching par by shooting 36, Thousand was eight shots ahead of the chasing pack led by Perry and Ryan Skoglund both shooting 44. Martin posted a 46, one better than the 47s from Pappas and Gardner.