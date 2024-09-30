CENTRAL NEW YORK – Barreling to a 7-1 start in the first half of the regular season propelled the West Genesee boys soccer team to no. 13 in last week’s state Class AA rankings.

Climbing further could happen if the Wildcats upended state Class AAA no. 9-ranked Fayetteville-Manlius last Tuesday night in Camiillus, but it could not solve the Hornets despite controlling large swaths of the game in a 1-0 defeat.

Rain fell throughout the first half where WG largely controlled the ball with short passes and made deep forays into F-M territory, but rarely could get it past a tough Hornets back line of defenders.

F-M did not get a direct shot until the 12th minute when Aiden Burkett, off a feed from Tom Helmer, slid a low just inside the right post and past a diving Boston Crandall.

For the rest of the first half and a large portion of the second half, the Wildcats returned to its possession game but didn’t start regularly taking shots until the latter stages, and usually from long range, which the Hornets turned back.

Another close game followed Thursday night at state no. 10-ranked Liverpool, but again WG was contained most of the way, leading to a 2-1 defeat to the Warriors.

Just like with F-M, Liverpool grabbed a 1-0 advantage before halftime, but at least the Wildcats were able to break its scoring drought in the second half as Jake McMahon converted.

Liverpool answered it, though, and held on with its defense limiting WG to five shots. The Warriors’ goals came from Connor Lynch and Christian Hope, with Dom Paolini and Cam Farrell earning assists.

Bishop Ludden found itself still at no. 11 in the state Class C rankings, and remained undefeated last Tuesday afternoon having to go to overtime to turn back Faith Heritage 1-0.

For 80 minutes of regulation the Gaelic Knights mainly controlled the flow of play limiting the Saints to just two shots yet unable to get on the board.

Only in the first OT period was Ludden able to win it, Colden Sheen notching the game-winner for his fifth goal of the season.

Far easier for Ludden was Thursday’s 6-0 win over LaFayette/Onondaga where Colden Sheen was one of six different goal-scorers along with Jack Ruddy, Jack Catalano, Avery Nevil, Finn Casey and Johnny Huddleston. Porter Sheen and Jack Marvin added assists, as did Casey.

A third win in the week came Saturday in another 1-0 decision, this one over Holland Patent. Only this one didn’t go into OT as Ruddy’s goal late in the second half, assisted by Max Boyea, put the Gaelic Knights in front to stay.

Two other local sides met last Monday night and it proved an exciting one, Jordan-Elbridge/Cato-Meridian and Solvay ultimately playing to a 3-3 draw.

Neither team had won this season, and they played with urgency throughout the 80 minutes of regulation, trading single goals in the first half and twice more in the second half, though unable to resolve it in 20 minutes of overtime.

On the Bearcats’ side it was Justin Zimmerman notching a pair of goals and Liam Mulderig also find the net, Shehab Kassim adding an assist.

J-E/Cato lost Thursday to Phoenix 2-0, but in Saturday’s game with LaFayette/Onondaga, the Eagles finally got into the win column, prevailing 3-0 thanks to goals by Riley King, Collin Tiel and Ayden Campion, with Sam Salmonsen adding an assist.

Solvay played Friday and lost, 7-0, to Chittenango, largely done in by Bears forward Gavin Karwoski, who poured in four goals and added a pair of assists. Combined, Bearcats goalies Frank Hayden and Alex Grant made eight saves.