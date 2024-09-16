CENTRAL NEW YORK – Four more days of sunshine last week meant a steady stream of boys golf matches featuring all of the area’s teams, some of them facing one another.

This included Skaneateles putting its 3-0 mark on the line against Jordan-Elbridge last Tuesday at Millstone, where the Lakers put up strong scores in a 186-218 win over the Eagles to make it four in a row as Drew Mancini broke part shooting a season-best nine-hole total of 31, while Caden Hearn led J-E with a 35.

Finlay Coyne’s 36 was just ahead of a 37 from the Eagles’ Emerson Derby, but Will Murphy (38), Grady Pfau (39) and Mike Spinelli (42) got the next three spots for Skaneateles ahead of a 45 from J-E’s Jayden Castaldo.

Westhill stayed unbeaten, too, as a pair of match victories improved the Warriors’ overall mark to 5-0.

To start with, Westhill put up impressive scores last Wednesday at Camillus Golf Club beating Phoenix 196-260, especially Danny Young, whose blistering 32 was a career-best effort on that layout. Anthony Sampo shot 38, with Trevor Young getting a 40 and Tripp Sauer a 41 as Evan Chaddock’s 48 completed a top-five sweep.

From there, the Warriors went on to Friday’s 203-224 win over Cortland, Danny Young nearly equaling his Phoenix effort with a 34 Trevor Young shot 39, Sauer contributed a 42 and Christian Loomis had a 43 ahead of Dean Francisco’s 45.

West Genesee had seen its Blue and Gold teams start a combined 5-0, and they faced each other last Tuesday afternoon at Pine Grove with Gold defeating Blue 186-196.

Ten different players broke 40, led by Colin Straub’s under-par 34. Jon Shoults, Riley McAloon, Parker Berg and Brayden Carvel each finished at 37, with Topher Shoults shooting the lone 38 and 39s recorded by Lincoln Christopher, Matt Stemkoski and Max Buranich as Andrew Banish and Jonathan Lape finished at 40.

A day later, WG Blue rebounded to rout Syracuse City 196-262. Straub and Finley Ball matched each other with 38, followed closely by a 39 from Alex Dunham as Stemkoski had a 41 behind a 40 from Crewe Worden.

Then it was WG Gold topping Baldwinsville White 183-217 at Pine Grove with a trio of players – Christopher, Frank Barbuto and Jon Shoults – each shooting 36, while Andrew Banish had a 37 and Topher Shoults’ 38 completed a top-five Wildcats sweep.

Staying in top form at Foxfire on Friday, WG Gold put away Liverpool 181-204. Though Brady Michaud shot a 33 for the Warriors, the next five scores went to the Wildcats led by Jon Shoults’ 35, with Berg and Barbuto both shooting 36 and 37s posted by McAloon and Topher Shoults.

Marcellus fought off LaFayette234-248 at Orchard Vali on Wednesday afternoon, claiming the top three individual spots. Chris Loveless shot 43, Luke Walters had a 44 and Caleb Pekala added a 45 as Beauden McElhannon’s 50 beat Antonio Claudio’s 51.

Another high-scoring match on Thursday has the Mustangs beat Jordan-Elbridge 246-254. The Eagles’ Caleb Hearn led all individuals with a 42, four ahead of the 46 from Loveless.

However, Walters got a 47 for third place and Claudio a 48 for fourth place ahead of Noah Spilberg’s 49 and Blake Handley’s 52. Connor Wierbinski put up a 50 for Marcellus as Emerson Derby had a 53 for the Eagles.

J-E rebounded on Friday afternoon to beat Tully 205-209. Hearn and Derby both shot 37 at Millstone, two ahead of the 39 from the Black Knights’ Lane Greczyn, with Castaldo getting a 41 for third place. Spilberg got a 42 and Jeff Stevens added a 45.