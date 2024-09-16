ONONDAGA COUNTY – Not returning to action until last Friday, the Baldwinsville Red boys golf team hosted Cicero-North Syracuse at Timber Banks and prevailed 208-237 over the Northstars to improve its overall record to 2-3.

Each of the top five individual scores went to the Bees, and three of them – Jacob Penafeather, Alex Roziok and Brayden Sheridan- finished at 41 for nine holes.

Right behind them, Craig Vredenburg and Trevor Miller posted 42s to tie for fourth place, each of them ahead of the 44 shot by Riley Petzoldt to lead C-NS Green.

Still in search of its first win of the season, Baldwinsville White had solid scores in back-to-back matches yet still took defeats.

Against Liverpool last Wednesday at Foxfire, the Bees lost 192-207 to the Warriors, who had seven golfers shoot 40 or lower, led by Brady Michaud’s 37 and Calen Brown’s 38.

B’ville White was not far behind, though. Rocco Weaver and Carter Rose both finished with 41, Zach Bice and Dominic DeRito adding totals of 42. Jackson Rinko shot 46, with Brady Stevia and Alex Zuccaro each posting 47 and Liam Campbell adding a 48.

A day later, against West Genesee Gold at Pine Grove, B’ville White lost 183-217, with Parker Allen’s 40 the low Bees round. Roser shot 43 and Cole Parks a 44, with DeRito and Zuccaro both at 45 as Jon Shoults, Frank Barbuto and Lincoln Christopher each shot 36 for the Wildcats.

B’ville Red has its own match with WG Gold on Tuesday at Pine Grove after hosting unbeaten Fayetteville-Manlius Green a day earlier. As for B’ville White, its match with F-M Green is part of a four-match slate this week where it also plays F-M White, West Genesee Blue and Syracuse City.