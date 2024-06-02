ALTAMONT – West Genesee’s 2024 baseball team’s place in the program’s history was secure regardless of what happened in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA playoffs.

But even with its 47-year Section III championship drought in the past, the Wildcats wanted some more history, and went after it last Saturday when it met Section II champion Bethlehem in the regional final at Keenholts Park in Altamont.

WG would grab an early lead, but could not hold on to it as the Eagles rallied and, with clutch hits and strong pitching down the stretch, prevailed by a score of 5-3.

It was Bethlehem who struck first against pitcher Talon Elkins, back on the mound after his complete-game effort in the 2-1 sectional final win over Whitesboro, with a first-inning run on Scott Sleurs’ sacrifice fly.

But the Wildcats tied it, 1-1, in the top of the second, then scored twice in the third. Joe Cavallo, Jason Clifton and Luis Garcia drove in those runs, with Garcia, Nick Meluni and Jacob Severson all crossing the plate.

Elkins could not protect that 3-1 advantage, though. The Eagles put together its own two-run rally in the bottom of the third, one coming home on C.J. Franchini’s double, another on a Sleurs grounder.

It didn’t stay 3-3 for long. In the bottom of the fourth, Elkins hit Sean Matrose, who went to third on Mike Evangelista’s single. When Evangelista rounded second base too far, he got caught in a rundown and was tagged out, but an error on the throw to third allowed Matrose to race home with the go-ahead run.

Matrose returned in the bottom of the sixth and, with two out, singled up the middle to bring home Owen Turner. Eagles pitcher Tim Sparks threw a complete game, only giving up two Wildcats hits from the fourth inning onward.

WG finished a 14-8 season that will long be remembered for the program’s first sectional championship since 1977. A large senior class departs, including Elkins, Meluni, Cavallo, Clifton, Severson, Charlie Searle, Jack Elinich and Landyn Shaw, leaving much to returning players like Garcia, Colin Crinnin, Nathan Quirk and Ryan Tabaczyk to build upon this historic run.