SYRACUSE – Amid a strong local showing in Monday’s Section III Class B-1 championships, Westhill delighted the home crowd by taking the girls team title as Marcellus finished second among boys teams.

The girls Warriors had 133.5 points to hold off South Jefferson (116.5) for the top spot, while the Mustangs picked up 57 points for fourth place.

Westhill cleaned up in field events, starting with a top-three sweep in the pole vault where Mary Kate Rewakowski cleared 9 feet ahead of Mallie Alt and Ava Baty, who both topped 8’6”. Braelyn Turner finished fifth.

Over in the long jump, Emma Murphy prevailed, going 17’3 1/2”, while Jael Hill won the shot put, her throw of 35’2” topping a field where no one else reached 33 feet as Morgan Heise was fifth and Emma Marshall sixth.

Derricka Trotman topped 4’10” for second place in the high jump, while Heise, in the discus, rose to second place with 92’3”, Marshall again finishing sixth.

Gaining 20 points in the 100 hurdles, the Warriors had Murphy second in 16.16 seconds and Baty third in 16.60 as Isabel Young (16.84) and Trotman (17.00) rounded out the top five, Young adding a fifth in the 400 hurdles. Isabel Leonardo, with a triple jump of 34’10”, was third as Young was fourth (34’5”) and Baty fifth with 32’8 3/4”.

Murphy, Trotman, Allison Langham and Reagan Talucci paired up in the 4×100 relay, going 51.37 seconds to beat the second-place 52.57 from the Marcellus quartet of Harmony Frost, Sophia Bianchi, Dorothy McMahon and Abby Bianchi. Westhill also was fourth in the 4×800 relay in 11:15.12, with Trotman fifth in the 200-meter dash as Langham was sixth and Talucci seventh in the 100-meter dash.

Eileen Mullen ran 3,000 meters in 11:37.;51 to finish third and 1,500 meters in 5:18.23 for fourth place, adding four more points when she ran the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:21.51 to again finish fourth.

Despite all the points Westhill gained in the 100 hurdles, it was Marcellus’ Madison Foy winning in 15.79 seconds to go with a fourth (1:10.50) in the 400 hurdles. Foy, McMahon, Corrine Aldrich and Sophia Bianchi got second in the 4×400 relay in 4:15.72, with Westhill in fifth place.

McMahon, in 27.06 seconds, edged out Frost (27.09) for third place in the 200 and added a fourth in the long jump with 16’6”. Aldrich added a third in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.80 as Frost took fourth in the shot put (30’1 3/4”) and fifth in the 100 sprint in 13.32. Lorelei Reffler finished sixth in the pentathlon.

Meanwhile, Marcellus saw its boys team pick up 95 points, outdistancing everyone except Christian Brothers Academy, who dominated sprint races and picked up most of its 131 points there as Westhill (47) was fourth.

Winning the 4×800, the Mustangs had Aaron Weber, Alex LoStracco, Jamison Palen and Liam Eldridge go 8:27.05 to beat out Vernon-Verona-Sherrill (8:29.66), with Westhill fourth in 8:38.75.

In the triple jump, Joe Striffler’s 41’4” won over the 41’1 3/4” from Phoenix’s Mason Renfrew. Striffler, Xander Szalach and Andrew McCaffrey joined Weber for second place in the 4×400 in 3:32.45, Szalach adding a fifth in the high jump.

Owen Alexander prevailed, too, going 15.59 seconds to beat the 110 hurdles field by more than a second as Colden Kwasnowski finished fifth, with McCaffrey third in the pole vault clearing 11’6”.

Evan Fullagar went 19’6” in the long jump for second place, ahead of McCaffrey (19’4 1/2”) in third place. Ay-Zoh Shaw added a third in the pentathlon with 2,297 points.

Nolan Hoey threw the shot put 45’5 1/2” for third place as Cameron Sadler (42’9”) was fourth, and Hoey would match that finish in the discus, heaving it 128’1” to edge Westhill’s Michael Fanelli (127’3”) in fourth place.

Striffler was fifth in the 400 sprint in 52.80 and LoStracco fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:02.92 before Robbie Hakes got fifth in the 3,000 steeplechase in 11:27.14 to go with a sixth-place high jump of 5’8” that matched Szalach.

A Westhill win came from Drew O’Reilly, who went 1,600 meters in 4:35.88 to edge the 4:36.44 from Oneida’s Tyson Fuller, with Ladaryle Watkins taking the high jump when he cleared 5’10” with fewer misses than three other challengers.

Alex Dacko was fourth in 4:44.09 to go with a sixth in the steeplechase. O’Reilly got third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:17.20. The Warriors were third in the 4×100 relay in 45.60 seconds, edging the Mustangs’ 46.75 in fourth place, while Anthony Cardoso claimed fifth place in the 800-meter run in 2:07.36.