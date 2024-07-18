Dorothy W. “Dot” Reeves, 97, of Cazenovia, passed away Friday, July 12, 2024, at The Post at Mint Hill, Mint Hill, NC.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2024, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Otego United Methodist Church, 10 Church Street, Otego. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. John Buddle officiating. The burial will be in the Otego Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to either the Food Bank of Central New York or Humane Society.

To send the family an online condolence, please visit bookhoutfuneralhome.com.