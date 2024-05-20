CICERO – For the second time in five days, the Baldwinsville boys track and field team took on all of its rivals and beat them.

The Bees added the Section III Class AA championship to its SCAC Metro division title Monday at Bragman Stadium, putting up 173.5 points to finish well clear of host Cicero-North Syracuse, who was second with 123.

Wasting little time on the track, B’ville’s boys won the 4×800 relay as Ryan Wilson, Zach Arria, Adam Kozman and Paul Clark went eight minutes, 18.59 seconds to pull far clear of Liverpool’s 8:35.07.

This carried over into the 1,600-meter run, where Noah Covert’s time of 4:30.65 was more than seven seconds clear of the field as Will Cornell finished sixth in 4:49.71. Covert then led a 22-point effort in the 3,000 steeplechase, pulling away to win in 10:15.81, with Jacob Guelli third (10:51.92), Angelo Sawyers fourth (10:56.52) and Logan Bolton fifth (11:01.52).

In the 400-meter dash, Chris Zellar prevailed in 51.10 seconds, chased by Nate Glidden (52.40) in third place as Cooper Christman was fifth (52.83), Chris Patruno seventh and Rex Kirkegaard eighth.

B’ville won again in the 4×400 relay with Glidden, Zellar, Arria and Clark putting up 3:31.21 to West Genesee’s second-place 3:33.33. Clark nearly won the 800-meter run, his 1:56.97 inches behind the 1:56.87 of Liverpool’s Roman Murray.

Jackson Creelman’s 16.46 seconds in the 110 hurdles put him second to C-NS’s Jaiden Tagliarano (16.03), while Wyatt Decker went 59.95 in the 400 hurdles, second to the 58.21 of West Genesee’s Logan Scott as Lucian Mallinger was sixth in 1:03.47.

Kayden Gilbert rose up to take second place in the high jump, clearing 6 feet behind the 6’3″ from Utica Proctor’s Chris Mateo. Arria, Mason Cavallaro, Declan Pridmore and Adam Aviles went 43.93 in the 4×100 relay, trailing only West Genesee’s 43.52. Aviles, who tied for sixth in the high jump, ran to third in the 200-meter dash in 23.41.

Logan Zapf finished fourth in the long jump, going 19’10 1/4″ as Pridmore was eighth with 19’3 1/4″, Zapf adding a fourth-place triple jump of 40’5 1/2″ to edge Cooper Christman in fifth (40’4″) and Decker in sixth (39’5″). Cavallaro had a sixth-place time of 11.55 in the 100-meter dash to go with a seventh in the 200.

Owen Johnson and Doug Clark each cleared 12’6″ in the pole vault, behind only the 13’6″ from Rome Free Academy’s William D’Agata. Parish Morrison had a third-place shot put throw of 44’2 3/4″, with Lucas Houghton (40’8 1/4″) sixth.

London Premo gained third place in the pentathlon, picking up 2,471 points while Ian Price (2,008 points) climbed to sixth place. Gibson Boudov had a sixth-place discus throw of 124 feet, with Houghton eighth (118’1″) and Joe Pasho ninth (117’9″).

B’ville’s girls track team also had a strong showing at the sectional AA meet, earning 82.5 points for third place without winning a single event as C-NS (162) held off Liverpool (126.5) to repeat as team champions.

Kamryn Barton nearly won the 400 sprint, her 59.28 seconds trailing only the 58.58 from Liverpool’s Mia Wright as Barton added a third in the 200 in 26.37, with Amerie Williams (27.02) seventh and Mia Roberts ninth. Barton, Williams, Aaniya Johnson and Emerson Clavijo took third in the 4×400 in 4:06.89.

Rachel Becker, earning 2,237 points, beat out Rome Free Academy’s Akasia Carrasquillo (2,227) for second place in the pentathlon behind C-NS’s Jasmine Ayre (2,423), with Natalie Bartkowiak earning fourth place by getting 2,086 points. Nela Loftin rose to third place in the triple jump going 35’8 1/4″ and was sixth in the high jump clearing 4’10”.

Leah Bahamonde got to second place in the discus, throwing it 96’11”, just behind the 97’2″ from Fayetteville-Manlius’ Michelle Ifeonu, and was fourth in the shot put with 31′ 1/2″. Kate DeFio topped 8’6″ for third place in the pole vault, with Haylee Robinson (7’6″) sixth.

Clare Horan rose up to finish third in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.98, while Yolanda Wei finished third in the 2,000 steeplechase in 7:57.27 and sixth at 1,500 meters in 5:12.49, Ella DeFio getting fifth (8:06.50) in the steeplechase.

Wei, Ella DeFio, Brianna Grosso and Isabella Arria were fourth in the 4×800 in 10:24.08 as Johnson, Roberts, Wililams and Clavijo took fourth in the 4×100 in 50.55 seconds. Clavijo gained seventh place in the 100 sprint in 12.87 and Mariah LeGrow went 17.66 for eighth place in the 100 hurdles to go with a ninth in the 400 hurdles.