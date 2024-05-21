ONONDAGA COUNTY – A spring full of milestones and aspirations for the Christian Brothers Academy boys track and field team culminated Monday at Westhill High School with the biggest prize of all – a Section III Class B-1 championship.

Dominant in sprints and a factor in other events, the Brothers picked up 131 points, pulling far away from everyone except Marcellus, who was second with 95 points.

Gong 1-2-3 in the 100-meter dash for 24 points, CBA had Darien Williams win in 10.92 seconds to Daunte Bacheyie’s 11.09 and Zion Green’s 11.39 before a 200-meter dash where Williams prevailed in 22.08 and Bacheyie (22.51) again was second, with Shaun Philpot fourth (23.55) and Green sixth (23.78).

In the 4×100, Bacheyie, Green, Philpot and Quinten Lewis won in 43.83 seconds, more than a second ahead of the field, while in the 400-meter hurdles Braydon Johnson pulled away and won in 58.05, more than four seconds clear of anyone else.

Lewis got his turn at the top when he unleashed a winning long jump of 20 feet 4 ¼ inches, no one else breaking the 20-foot mark as he added a fifth in the triple jump with 40’5 1/2”.

The Brothers gained 18 points in the 400-meter dash, Xavier Caesar second in 50.88 as Williams was third (52.09) and Abbe fourth (52.71), all of this before a 4×400 relay won when Williams, Johnson, Abbe and Caesar put up 3:27.77 to rout Marcellus (3:32.45) and the field.

More help came from Donovan Collins earning second in the pentathlon with 2,360 points, though well back of the winning 3,045 from South Jefferson’s James King.

Kyle Gaffney needed 10:56.78 for second place in the 3,000 steeplechase. In the 4×800 relay, Gaffney, James Cass, Daniel Abbe, and Ben Chiodi were third in 8:35.45, with Joe McMahon fifth at 3,200 meters in 10:19.97.

CBA’s girls team finished seventh in the sectional B-1 meet with 29 points, more than half of them from the 800-meter run where Katherine Williamson won in 2:23.04 and Julie Zdep made her way to third place in 2:31.95.

Ava Lavalle added a second in the 2,000 steeplechase in 8:06.46. Liana Thomas got sixth in the 400 hurdles with Amazin Spencer seventh in the 200. Williamson, Zdep, Thomas and Meryl Murphy ran to fourth in the 4×400 in 4:22.26.

This happened as Fayetteville-Manlius went to the sectional Class AA championships at Cicero-North Syracuse and finished fifth among girls teams with 52 points helped by wins in distance races and field events.

The Hornets’ 4×800 relay team of Izzie Sullivan, Maria Khalifeh, Jordan Giannetti and Claire McDonald went 9:30.84, more than 20 seconds clear of the field.

Sullivan then won the 1,500-meter run in 4:45.95, with Giannetti fifth in 5:09.38, while in the 800 Khalifeh was second in 2:23.12 and McDonald third in 2:25.40. Michelle Ifeonu stepped up in the discus, winning with a throw of 97’2” to edge the 96’11” from Baldwinsville’s Leah Bahamonde.

On the boys side for F-M, Nolan McGinn took the 3,200-meter run in 9:16.12, more than half a minute clear of his challengers. Will Ditre went 1:57.56 for third place in the 800-meter run. ‘

Joe Sullivan got fourth in the pentathlon with 2,301 points as Vincent Hunt was sixth in the 400 sprint in 53.23 seconds and helped the Hornets to fourth (3:39.42) in the 4×400. Freddy Lutzen threw the discus 125 feet for fifth place as James Ditre was eighth in the shot put with 40’1”.