CENTRAL NEW YORK – After a wild week that featured a double-digit comeback to beat Phoenix and the completion of a regular-season sweep against Solvay, the Cazenovia softball team looked to do more in advance of the Section III Class B playoffs.

Renewing the Laker rivalry with Skaneateles last Monday proved a great time, even if rain shortened the game as both sides took turns engaging in a lively dance party while waiting out the weather.

Play did not end until Thursday, when Skaneateles pulled out a 6-4 decision by scoring twice in the seventh and final inning to break a 4-4 tie.

Lucy Bliss, with three hits, led Cazenovia’s efforts. Cadence Walter scored twice, while Sophia Wilmot and Caitee Fenton joined Bliss in the RBI column. Paige Reilley stuck out seven in her complete-game pitching effort.

A Friday doubleheader with Jordan-Elbridge followed. In the first game, Reilley pitched quite well, only allowing three hits and striking out six, but the Lakers lost 3-0 to the Eagles as Wilmot got the only hit off Abby DelFavero, who struck out 10.

The second game took a lot longer. Down 3-1, the Lakers appeared to pull out a big victory when it scored twice in the fifth to tie it and twice more in the seventh inning.

However, J-E also got two runs in the seventh and it went to three extra innings before the Eagles scored in the 10th, handing the Lakers a 6-5 defeat. Wilmot got two hits and two RBIs, while Gianna Comino also drove in a run.

Even with these losses, the points system that determines sectional playoff brackets rewarded Cazenovia with a no. 6 seed in Class B and a first-round game at home Tuesday against no. 11 seed Phoenix, a win possibly getting the Lakers another shot at J-E, the no. 3 seed, in the quarterfinals if the Eagles got past Adirondack.

Chittenango took a 10-2 record into a tough final week that began last Monday with a trip to the Gillette Road complex where the Bears took a 12-3 defeat to Cicero-North Syracuse.

Trying to restore its past glory, the Northstars have gone up and down this season but managed to score runs in every single inning against Chittenango, including Mia Farone’s home run as she and Mila Owens both earned three RBIs.

Caroline Porter only pitched 2 1/3 innings before Lauren Machan took over. At the plate, C-NS shut out the Bears until a four-run sixth where Machan and Anna Cavotta each had two-run singles.

The frustrations from this game and a May 11 defeat to Baldwinsville were let out Tuesday on Cortland as it netted 20 runs in an inning to beating the Purple Tigers 21-3.

All of that offense included a home run by Alivia Cavotta, who also singled, doubled and amassed five RBIs as Makenna Palko chimed in by driving in three runs.

Bri Tooke and Hannah Cretaro managed three hits apiece, with Cretaro joining Machan, Stephanie Huckabee and Anna Cavotta with two RBIs apiece. Julia Spencer scored a pair of runs.

The next day brought another game with Cortland at Gutchess Field that produced another 21-3 victory, this time with Anna Cavotta getting the home run and five RBIs to lead the attack.

Alivia Cavotta followed up with two singles, a walk, three runs scored and three RBIs. Four others – Spencer, Huckabee, Manchan and Cretaro – each drove in a pair of runs, with Tooke and Palko scoring three runs apiece.

The bats were out again for Chittenango (13-3) in Saturday’s 14-7 win over Westhill, starting with a seven-run first inning and continuing with two runs in the third and four runs in the fourth.

Three different Bears – Machan, Huckabee and Spencer – all went deep for home runs. Spencer also singled and finished with four RBIs as Huckabee added three RBIs and scored three times. Bri Tooke scored twice and joined Alivia Cavotta getting a pair of hits.

The good news was that Chittenango gained from this a no. 3 sectional Class A playoff seed. The bad news was that it still meant a tough quarterfinal on Thursday against no. 6 seed South Jefferson, who is also state-ranked, with the winner to get New Hartford or Westhill in Saturday’s semifinal at Onondaga Community College.